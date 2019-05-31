ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Ewold Horn in 2012
This handout file photo released by Tawi-Tawi police on Feb. 3, 2012, bird watchers Swiss Lorenzo Vinciguerra (C), Dutchman Ewold Horn (L), and Filipino guide Ivan Sarenas (R) prepare their meal in Tawi-Tawi prior to their abduction.
Tawi-Tawi police
Dutch hostage of Abu Sayyaf killed while trying to flee
Roel Pareño (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2019 - 9:22pm

ZAMBOANGA, Philippines — A Dutch man who was a hostage of the Jihadist militant group Abu Sayyaf was shot dead as he was trying to escape during a clash between the group and the military on Monday morning, officials said.

Ewold Horn, a birdwatcher, was killed by his captors during the firefight, which also resulted in seven of the bandits killed and eight soldiers wounded, in the vicinity of Bud Sub-Sub of Pansul village. Horn had been held captive by the militants since 2012.

Maj. Gen. Divino Rey Pabayo, commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu and 11th Division, said Horn dashed and attempted to flee as a Abu Sayyaf member identified as Mingayan Sahiron was on his heels.

Both the foreign hostage and the Abu Sayyaf militant were killed by the withdrawing bandits as the encounter was raging.
 
Pabayo said the troops under the 32nd Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Mateo were initially conducting a blocking position when they encounter around 30 Abu Sayyaf members under senior leader Radullan Sahiron, husband to the slain Abu Sayyaf member.

The firefight raged for an hour and 30 minutes. It left six militants killed and 12 others wounded while eight soldiers suffered from wounds and injuries, Pabayo said.

Pabayo said the Mingayan, the woman who died, was the second wife of the group's leader.

“After an hour and thirty minutes of the gun battle, troops recovered the remains of Horn and that of Mingayan Sahiron,” Pabayo said.

Almost rescued

Col. Gerry Besana, a spokesperson of the Western Mindanao Command, said the troops were almost successful in rescuing Horn.

“The troops almost recovered Horn. It was unfortunate he was killed,” according to Besana, who was in Sulu.

Troops were still trying to discern if the man who was killed was Horn, who was described only as "Caucasian looking." He was the longest staying captive held by the militants in Sulu.

The remains of Horn and Mingayan Sahiron were taken to the Armed Forces' station hospital inside Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista based in Bus-bus, Jolo.
 
The military immediately deployed MG520 attack helicopters for air support while military HU-1H helicopters were similarly dispatched for casualty evacuation.

Pabayo said the operation continued to locate the withdrawing Abu Sayyaf gunmen while artillery was mounted to target the position of the fleeing bandits.

The military's account could not be independently confirmed.

No visible gunshot wounds

Lt.  Gen. Arnel dela Vega, Westmincom chief, expressed sadness on the fate of the victim and condemned the Abu Sayyaf group for the execution.

“They perpetrate violence without compunction and in blatant disregard for human life,” Dela Vega in a statement released by the Westmincom.

“We extend our sincere commiseration with the bereaved family of Horn who died in the hands of his captors,” Dela Vega added.

Gunmen abducted Horn along with Swiss national Lorenzo Vinceguerre and Filipino bird watcher Ivan Sarenas on Feb. 2, 2012 in Panglima Sugala, Tawi-Tawi. Sarenas managed to jump overboard and escaped.

Vinceguerre, on the other hand, managed to make his way out two years later in a daring escape after he fought and wounded his captor in the midst of an encounter between government troops and the Abu Sayyaf group in the jungle of Sulu.

Dela Vega vowed to sustain the military offensive in the grounds of Sulu to recover all the remaining hostages still held by the group.

Besana, the Westmincom official, said the remains of Horn are being thoroughly examined to determine where he was hit. The victim did not bear visible gunshot wounds.

