15 more Filipinos, including minors, repatriated from Libya

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Embassy in Tripoli has assisted 15 more Filipinos in returning to Manila after clashes between rival factions in Libya broke out months ago.

The latest batch of repatriates from Libya, including five minors and two Islamic scholars, is the biggest batch the embassy assisted under the Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Labor and Employment's repatriation program.

According to Embassy Chargè d’Affaires Elmer Cato, the repatriates are expected to arrive in Manila by Thursday afternoon.

This is so far the biggest number of Filipinos to be repatriated by @PhinLibya, @DFAPHL, and @doleph since the current crisis in Tripoli erupted almost two months ago. The repatriates will arrive in Manila from Tunis via Dubai on Thursday. @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/5VorFYbnqD — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) May 29, 2019

The latest batch of 15 Filipinos to be repatriated by @PhinLibya are now in Tunis where they will take their flight to Manila. This is the first repatriation to be carried out by air from Tripoli. Previous repatriations were by land to Tunis. @DFAPHL @teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/QgH1gKe2D8 — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) May 29, 2019

"The Embassy, at the same time, reiterated its appeal to the more than 1,000 other Filipinos still in Tripoli to accept the government’s repatriation offer because of intensified fighting in the immediate outskirts of the capital," the DFA said in a statement.

"The Embassy also appealed to their families in the Philippines to convince them to accept the offer or to at least move themselves to safer ground," it added.

The embassy expressed serious concern over the situation of at least 40 Filipinos located in areas where fighting continues.

The embassy had also lost contact with at least 14 Filipinos working for a certain Al Nahr Company. They insisted on staying in the company's compound, which was struck by artillery rounds last week and left several foreign workers wounded.

At least 18 Filipino nurses are also still working at the Al Afia Clinic that was hit by mortar rounds last month, the DFA said.

Earlier this month, the DFA raised Alert Level 4 in Libya amid escalating violence. This is the highest alert level that the agency assigns to destinations and orders evacuation or mandatory repatriation of Filipinos.

Alert Level 4 is issued "when there is large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack," according to the DFA website. — Patricia Lourdes Viray