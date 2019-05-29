ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
This photo shows the Philippine Science High School main campus in Quezon City.
Facebook/Philippine Science High School System
Pisay students involved in photo scandal barred from grad rites
(Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 11:16am

MANILA, Philippines — Six male students of the Philippine Science High School accused of posting lewd photos of their female schoolmates have been barred from attending Wednesday’s graduation rites.

“None of them will march. Three will get diplomas while three will get certificates of completion only—but only after requirements that are part of penalty are completed or served,” Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña said in a statement posted by News5.

PSHS system is an attached agency of the DOST.

Earlier, the school’s disciplinary office and management committee have recommended the male students from the list of those who will graduate this year following an investigation of the incident.

However, the PSHS Board of Trustees supposedly downgraded the offenses and allowed the students to graduate.

But a demonstration held at the school’s main campus in Quezon by students, parents and teachers last week prompted the PSHS board of trustees to announce it would reconsider its prior ruling.

Robredo: Pisay issue a matter of concern of the society

Vice President Leni Robredo said the PSHS controversy is not only a matter of concern of the school but of the whole society.

“It is an issue that goes to the heart of how we, as a society, must act when women are disrespected, demeaned or abused, particularly when this is passed off as ‘boys’ having ‘harmless fun,’ and therefore ‘normal’ and ‘acceptable,” Robredo said. Her youngest daughter Jillian graduated from PSHS in 2018.

The vice president noted the problem was not of intelligence—as the students were from the country’s top science high school—but of culture.

“The problem, after all, is not one of intelligence, but of culture. But if we are to find a way forward, to a society where both women and men can truly have an equal opportunity to be the best we can be, then we must make the conscious, if difficult, choice to change that culture,” Robredo said.

She added: “And that begins with calling out behavior that is disrespectful and abusive to women, and ensuring that it is appropriately sanctioned. Not making excuses for it, not attempting to justify it, but recognizing it for the injustice it is, and taking the necessary steps to ensure it is not repeated again.”

In a statement Wednesday, the Commission on Human Rights said that school officials must be reminded that the “children’s present and future life—their general welfare, safety and development—must be always put in mind.”

CHR noted the Article 3 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that “in all actions concerning children, whether undertaken by public or private social welfare institutions, courts of law, administrative authorities or legislative bodies, the best interests of the child shall be a primary consideration.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

