Japan trip could be 'reward' for Cabinet after admin poll victory

TOKYO (Updated 1:45 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte's trip here may be a "reward" for cabinet officials because he was elated by the results of this year's midterm elections, the Philippines' envoy to Japan said Tuesday.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V said the outcome of the polls, which saw eight of the 12 candidates endorsed by Duterte winning Senate seats, was an affirmation of the actions of his administration.

"Ito'y pabuya sa nakaraang eleksyon (It's a reward for the elections). Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government or land reform? There is no land reform here. It's finished," Laurel told reporters here.

"But I think the president is so elated with the results of the midterm elections, that this is an affirmation of what his administration does in the last three years. It's like a reward," he added.

'It's not a junket'

Laurel went on to clarify that the trip was not a junket.

"It's not a junket. I can imagine that fellow (Duterte) who's six months younger than me, I think is also getting tired with the kind of lifestyle and schedule that he has. My impression is it's important that the Cabinet is here for reasons that they may ask the Japanese," the envoy said.

Laurel said Duterte, who is scheduled to attend an economic forum and to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, was accompanied by about 200 people, including Cabinet members, local officials and their staff.

Nikkei, the organizer of the forum, paid for Duterte's trip costs. It was not clear whether Nikkei also shouldered the costs of Cabinet members.

"Ito ay imbitasyon ng Nikkei. Sila ang sasagot ng gastos. Pagka-libre ay di sabihin sa kapitbahay...Merong gastos yung mga alipores (The invitation was extended by Nikkei. They will shoulder the costs. If it's for free, tell the neighbors. The companions also incurred costs)," Laurel said.

"Wala akong nalalaman na mayor o governor na darating na gastos ng gobyerno (I do not know of mayors or governors whose costs were shouldered by the government)," he added.

Cabinet members who joined the trip here are:

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III

Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar

Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Science Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña

Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi

Information and Communications Technology Secretary Eliseo Rio, Jr.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr.

Presidential spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo

and presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr.

(Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the quote: "Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government for land reform." It now reads Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government or land reform.")