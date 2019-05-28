ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
In this file photo from March 2017, President Rodrigo Duterte does the thumbs up gesture while on board Philippine Airlines Flight PR001 after a successful official visit to Myanmar.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez , file
Japan trip could be 'reward' for Cabinet after admin poll victory
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 12:42pm

TOKYO (Updated 1:45 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte's trip here may be a "reward" for cabinet officials because he was elated by the results of this year's midterm elections, the Philippines' envoy to Japan said Tuesday.

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel V said the outcome of the polls, which saw eight of the 12 candidates endorsed by Duterte winning Senate seats, was an affirmation of the actions of his administration. 

"Ito'y pabuya sa nakaraang eleksyon (It's a reward for the elections). Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government or land reform? There is no land reform here. It's finished," Laurel told reporters here. 

"But I think the president is so elated with the results of the midterm elections, that this is an affirmation of what his administration does in the last three years. It's like a reward," he added. 

'It's not a junket'

Laurel went on to clarify that the trip was not a junket. 

"It's not a junket. I can imagine that fellow (Duterte) who's six months younger than me, I think is also getting tired with the kind of lifestyle and schedule that he has. My impression is it's important that the Cabinet is here for reasons that they may ask the Japanese," the envoy said.

Laurel said Duterte, who is scheduled to attend an economic forum and to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, was accompanied by about 200 people, including Cabinet members, local officials and their staff.

Nikkei, the organizer of the forum, paid for Duterte's trip costs. It was not clear whether Nikkei also shouldered the costs of Cabinet members.  

"Ito ay imbitasyon ng Nikkei. Sila ang sasagot ng gastos. Pagka-libre ay di sabihin sa kapitbahay...Merong gastos yung mga alipores (The invitation was extended by Nikkei. They will shoulder the costs. If it's for free, tell the neighbors. The companions also incurred costs)," Laurel said. 

"Wala akong nalalaman na mayor o governor na darating na gastos ng gobyerno (I do not know of mayors or governors whose costs were shouldered by the government)," he added. 

Cabinet members who joined the trip here are:

  • Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr.
  • Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III
  • Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol
  • Public Works Secretary Mark Villar
  • Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles
  • Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez
  • Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat
  • Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade
  • Science Secretary Fortunato Dela Peña
  • Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi
  • Information and Communications Technology Secretary Eliseo Rio, Jr.
  • Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia
  • Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar
  • National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr.
  • Presidential spokesman and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo
  • and presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez, Jr.

(Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the quote: "Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government for land reform." It now reads Why do you bring 20 Cabinet members here and local government or land reform.")

