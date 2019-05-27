ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Japan was the Philippines' second major trading partner last year with total trade at $20 billion. The East Asian country was also the Philippines' third major export market and import supplier.
Duterte flies to 'most important partner country' Japan
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 27, 2019 - 10:11pm

TOKYO — As the region braces for the impact of a trade war between the US and China, President Rodrigo Duterte is set to make his third visit here to boost the Philippines' ties with Japan, which was described by a Philippine envoy as Manila's "most important partner country."

Duterte is scheduled to arrive here Tuesday to attend Nikkei's 25th international conference on the future of Asia. He will also meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a move seen by some quarters as a diplomatic balancing act between Japan and China. 

China and Japan have been embroiled in disputes over wartime atrocities and overlapping claims to the Diaoyu or Senkaku islands in East China Sea. Duterte's visit came a month after his participation in the Second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, where he stressed the need for stronger international cooperation and sustainable growth. 

The Philippines has not sided with the diplomatic spats between its allies as it has decided a policy to become "a friend to everyone and an enemy to none."

'Second to none'

Philippine Ambassador to Japan Jose Laurel, nevertheless, said Japan is the Philippines' "most important partner country in the world" because of its contributions in the fields of economics and defense. He cited Japan's support for the Duterte administration's 'Build Build Build' infrastructure program and its readiness to provide air and maritime assets. 

"The relationship of Japan is totally from its breadth from left to right, the most important partner country in the world second to none. And that is the answer that you would wish to hear and this is where we are right now," Laurel said. 

"The relationship between the Philippines and Japan has been heightened to a very, very amiable, friendly and cooperative situation now," he added.

Trade with Japan to mitigate effects of US-China trade war 

Laurel said the economic exchanges between Manila and Tokyo would help mitigate the effects of a trade war. He cited tourism cooperation between the two countries, which he said is growing under the Duterte administration. 

"Japan...has decided that after the lost decades of their ability to just sustain their economic level, it has realized that the old tourism business is very good. You are not subjected to too much pressures on foreign currency directly in Japan because you are spending Japanese yen here," Laurel said. 

"But you tried to bring it in from the other countries and that you are not really subjected to trade wars. So if you have an increased number of tourists, then it cushions the problems of trade war and currency fluctuation. And that is why they have relaxed the aspects of tourism by giving longer visa," he added. 

A trade war erupted after Washington and Beijing slapped higher tariffs on each other's goods, a development that experts said poses significant risks to the global economy. 

Duterte will participate in a business forum and at least two roundtable meetings with Japanese companies. He will also meet with the Filipino community here to discuss his policies and important developments in the Philippines.

The Philippine leader will also deliver an address during the Nikkei's 25th international conference on the future of Asia, where he is expected to highlight the economic gains of his administration.

He will cap his visit with a meeting with Abe to discuss ways to further strengthen the relations between the Philippines and Japan. 

