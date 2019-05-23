51 party-list groups proclaimed

MANILA, Philippines — Fifty-one party-list groups were proclaimed last night by the Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC).

The groups that obtained three seats each were ACT-CIS or Anti-Crime and Terrorism through Community Involvement and Support, a group that supports President Duterte, and left-leaning Bayan Muna, which is critical of the administration.

Two seats each were allocated to AKO Bicol, CIBAC, Ang Probinsyano, 1-Pacman, Marino and Probinsyano Ako.

The Comelec assigned one seat each to Senior Citizens, Magsasaka, APEC, Gabriela, An Waray, Coop-Natcco, ACT Teachers, Philreca, Ako Bisaya, Tingog Sinirangan, ABONO, Buhay, Duterte Youth and Kalinga.

The others include PBA, Alona, RECOBODA, BH (Bagong Henerasyon), Bahay, CWS, Abang Lingkod, A Teacher, BHW, Sagip, TUCP, Magdalo, GP, Manila Teachers, RAM, Anakalusugan, Ako Padayon, AAMBIS-OWA, Kusug Tausug, Dumper PTDA, TGP, Patrol, AMIN, AGAP, LPGMA, OFW Family, Kabayan, Diwa and Kabataan.

Data showed 134 party-list groups participated in last week’s midterm polls.