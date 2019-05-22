Palace welcomes newly proclaimed winners of senatorial race

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang Wednesday called for a moratorium on what it called "excessive politicking" as it greeted the newly-proclaimed winners of the senatorial race.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said now is the perfect time for nation-building and to focus on public service.



"We call on everyone in all sides of the political spectrum to have a moratorium in what appears to most of us as excessive politicking that has only caused more divisions among us," Panelo said in a press briefing.



"After a grueling battle, it is hoped that the protagonists lay down their political swords, accept the will of the electorate and bow to the majesty of their sovereign voice, by giving their preferred choices a chance of leading the country towards progress," he added.



Panelo expressed confidence that the new and incumbent senators would join the president in spurring "inclusive" and "sustainable" socioeconomic development, implementing the government's ambitious infrastructure program, and working for a society that enjoys lasting peace.



"We express confidence that these newly-proclaimed senators will be fealty to their oath, loyal to the Constitution, obedient to the laws of the land. We are confident that the new Senators will do their best as legislators and enact laws which are not only conscientious but beneficial to the welfare of the nation and its citizenry," he said.



Panelo said the recently-concluded election demonstrates the "vibrancy" of democracy in the Philippines.