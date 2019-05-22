51 groups proclaimed as party-list winners

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:41 p.m.) — The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, proclaimed 51 party-list organizations that won in this year’s midterm elections Wednesday evening.
Anti-Crime and Terrorism through Community Involvement and Support, backed by Tulfo brothers Erwin and Raffy, emerged as the front-runner in the party-list contest.
ACT-CIS, along with Bayan Muna, will have three seats at the House of Representatives, the maximum allowed to party-lists.
Six organizations got two seats each, while 43 groups got one seat each.
Below is the list of winning party-list organizations and how many seats they will have at the House:
1. ACT-CIS – 3 seats
2. BAYAN MUNA – 3 seats
3. AKO BICOL – 2 seats
4. CIBAC – 2 seats
5. ANG PROBINSYANO – 2 seats
6. 1PACMAN – 2 seats
7. MARINO – 2 seats
8. PROBINSYANO AKO – 2 seats
9. SENIOR CITIZENS – 1 seat
10. MAGSASAKA – 1 seat
11. APEC – 1 seat
12. GABRIELA – 1 seat
13. AN WARAY – 1 seat
14. COOP-NATCCO – 1 seat
15. PHILRECA – 1 seat
16. ACT TEACHERS – 1 seat
17. AKO BISAYA – 1 seat
18. TINGOG SINIRANGAN – 1 seat
19. ABONO – 1 seat
20. BUHAY – 1 seat
21. DUTERTE YOUTH – 1 seat
22. KALINGA – 1 seat
23. PBA – 1 seat
24. ALONA – 1 seat
25. RECOBODA – 1 seat
26. BH (BAGONG HENERASYON) – 1 seat
27. BAHAY – 1 seat
28. CWS – 1 seat
29. ABANG LINGKOD – 1 seat
30. A TEACHER – 1 seat
31. BHW – 1 seat
32. SAGIP – 1 seat
33. TUCP – 1 seat
34. MAGDALO – 1 seat
35. GP – 1 seat
36. MANILA TEACHERS' – 1 seat
37. RAM – 1 seat
38. ANAKALUSUGAN – 1 seat
39. AKO PADAYON – 1 seat
40. AAMBIS-OWA – 1 seat
41. KUSUG TAUSUG – 1 seat
42. DUMPER PTDA – 1 seat
43. TGP – 1 seat
44. PATROL – 1 seat
45. AMIN – 1 seat
46. AGAP – 1 seat
47. LPGMA – 1 seat
48. OFW FAMILY – 1 seat
49. KABAYAN – 1 seat
50. DIWA – 1 seat
51. KABATAAN – 1 seat
A total of 134 party-lists vied for seats at the lower house in the May midterm polls.
Among those groups that failed to win seats in the lower chamber were Akbayan and Anakpawis despite support from their grassroots organizations.
A group that is able to get at least 2% of the total number of votes cast in the party-list race are entitled to at least one seat. These groups can still secure up to two more seats based on a second round formula.
Those who fail to reach the 2% threshold may still get a seat since the law provides that 20% of the members of the House of Representatives should come from party-list groups.
