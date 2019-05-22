51 groups proclaimed as party-list winners

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:41 p.m.) — The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, proclaimed 51 party-list organizations that won in this year’s midterm elections Wednesday evening.

Anti-Crime and Terrorism through Community Involvement and Support, backed by Tulfo brothers Erwin and Raffy, emerged as the front-runner in the party-list contest.

ACT-CIS, along with Bayan Muna, will have three seats at the House of Representatives, the maximum allowed to party-lists.

Six organizations got two seats each, while 43 groups got one seat each.

Below is the list of winning party-list organizations and how many seats they will have at the House:

1. ACT-CIS – 3 seats

2. BAYAN MUNA – 3 seats

3. AKO BICOL – 2 seats

4. CIBAC – 2 seats

5. ANG PROBINSYANO – 2 seats

6. 1PACMAN – 2 seats

7. MARINO – 2 seats

8. PROBINSYANO AKO – 2 seats

9. SENIOR CITIZENS – 1 seat

10. MAGSASAKA – 1 seat

11. APEC – 1 seat

12. GABRIELA – 1 seat

13. AN WARAY – 1 seat

14. COOP-NATCCO – 1 seat

15. PHILRECA – 1 seat

16. ACT TEACHERS – 1 seat

17. AKO BISAYA – 1 seat

18. TINGOG SINIRANGAN – 1 seat

19. ABONO – 1 seat

20. BUHAY – 1 seat

21. DUTERTE YOUTH – 1 seat

22. KALINGA – 1 seat

23. PBA – 1 seat

24. ALONA – 1 seat

25. RECOBODA – 1 seat

26. BH (BAGONG HENERASYON) – 1 seat

27. BAHAY – 1 seat

28. CWS – 1 seat

29. ABANG LINGKOD – 1 seat

30. A TEACHER – 1 seat

31. BHW – 1 seat

32. SAGIP – 1 seat

33. TUCP – 1 seat

34. MAGDALO – 1 seat

35. GP – 1 seat

36. MANILA TEACHERS' – 1 seat

37. RAM – 1 seat

38. ANAKALUSUGAN – 1 seat

39. AKO PADAYON – 1 seat

40. AAMBIS-OWA – 1 seat

41. KUSUG TAUSUG – 1 seat

42. DUMPER PTDA – 1 seat

43. TGP – 1 seat

44. PATROL – 1 seat

45. AMIN – 1 seat

46. AGAP – 1 seat

47. LPGMA – 1 seat

48. OFW FAMILY – 1 seat

49. KABAYAN – 1 seat

50. DIWA – 1 seat

51. KABATAAN – 1 seat

A total of 134 party-lists vied for seats at the lower house in the May midterm polls.

Among those groups that failed to win seats in the lower chamber were Akbayan and Anakpawis despite support from their grassroots organizations.

A group that is able to get at least 2% of the total number of votes cast in the party-list race are entitled to at least one seat. These groups can still secure up to two more seats based on a second round formula.

Those who fail to reach the 2% threshold may still get a seat since the law provides that 20% of the members of the House of Representatives should come from party-list groups.