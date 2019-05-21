ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Kiko Pangilinan
In a statement, Pangilinan said he handed his letter of resignation to LP chairperson Vice President Leni Robredo.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Pangilinan quits as Liberal Party president after Otso Diretso defeat
(Philstar.com) - May 21, 2019 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines (Update 2, 11:55 a.m.) — Minority Sen. Francis Kiko Pangilinan on Tuesday announced he has resigned as president of the Liberal Party, saying “he was taking full responsibility” for the defeat of opposition bets in the Senate race.

In a statement, Pangilinan said he handed his letter of resignation to Vice President Leni Robredo, who is also the Party chairperson.

"As campaign manager for the Otso Diretso slate, I was unable to ensure our victory in the elections and I therefore assume full responsibility for the outcome and hold myself primarily accountable for this defeat," Pangilinan said, adding his resignation will be effective June 30, 2019.

Partial tally of votes showed nine of President Rodrigo Duterte’s chosen senatorial candidates made it to the so-called “Magic 12.” Meanwhile, opposition candidates, most of whom already accepted defeat, are struggling to gain a seat.

As of writing, the Commission on Elections has not proclaimed the winning senators.

Analysts at Fitch Solution had expected Duterte’s allies to sweep the Senate race, given that the Liberal Party has been “weakened considerably.”

“The once-dominant opposition Liberal Party has been weakened considerably following the defection of dozens of its members to the ruling PDP-Laban party, and is struggling to even field a 12-person roster, according to Vice President Leni Robredo,” they said in a Sept. 10, 2018 commentary.

Experts say the results of the midterm polls could bode well for policy continuity during Duterte’s remaining term, but could also weigh on the system of checks and balances in the country.

2019 MIDTERM ELECTION KIKO PANGILINAN LIBERAL PARTY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Romualdez bid as speaker gets boost
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
While it may be too early to discuss the House leadership in the incoming 18th Congress, an administration stalwart yesterday...
Headlines
New senators back Sotto leadership
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III is expected to retain his post despite the entry of new senators in the coming 18th C...
Headlines
Winning senators may be proclaimed tonight
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
As canvassing of votes resumed late last night after another delay, the proclamation of winning senators may take place tonight,...
Headlines
No more delays in budget passage — lawmaker
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
There should be no more delays in the passage of the national budget for next year in the incoming Congress, reelected Makati...
Headlines
Poll watchdog probing auto poll security issues
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
Was the automated election system (AES) used by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the midterm polls compromised?
Headlines
Latest
29 minutes ago
Cardema may face raps for holding NYC meeting amid party-list bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 29 minutes ago
"The Department of Justice will start by gathering the relevant facts," Justice chief Menardo Guevarra said.
Headlines
1 hour ago
‘Not today’: Comelec halts proclamation of winning senators, party-lists anew
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Commission on Elections once again postponed the proclamation of winning senators and party-lists on Tuesday as the National...
Headlines
2 hours ago
MWSS: Manila Water rebates to be implemented in June
2 hours ago
Manila Water customers affected by low supply that started in March will receive bill rebates starting next month, Metropolitan...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Bill mandating ROTC for high school approved sans youth consultation — Kabataan
3 hours ago
Elago however said that the bill was approved without consultation with the youth.
Headlines
3 hours ago
Satellite photos show new scarring on Scarborough Shoal from clam harvesting
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Chinese clam harvesting activities in the South China Sea have left new scars on Manila-claimed Scarborough or Panatag Shoal,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with