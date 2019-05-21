ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
Romualdez
Romualdez bid as speaker gets boost
Delon Porcalla (The Philippine Star) - May 21, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — While it may be too early to discuss the House leadership in the incoming 18th Congress, an administration stalwart yesterday warned aspirants to the post against being overly confident with their candidates.

Deputy Speaker Prospero Pichay, a protégé of outgoing Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, said reelected Leyte congressman Martin Romualdez has a good chance of getting the post.

“I think many will be joining Martin. I just don’t know the figure but it’s definitely beyond 40,” Pichay said.

“The coalition of party-list congressmen are having meetings. They vote as a bloc, they’re around 59. So, it’s a huge bloc,” he added.

Pichay said Romualdez, who will be taking over the congressional seat to be vacated by his wife Yedda, was endorsed by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Romualdez’s group has forged a coalition with Sara’s Hugpong ng Pagbabago regional party.

“I think it’s a very big factor that Mayor Sara recommended him. And she really campaigned hard. We (Lakas-CMD) also have a coalition with Hugpong. So the congressmen who aligned themselves with Hugpong will most probably go for Martin,” Pichay said.

Romualdez, a banker and lawyer, heads the Philippine Constitution Association and is president of the Lakas-CMD party of Speaker Arroyo. – With Alexis Romero

