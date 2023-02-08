Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 955 out of 1,345 passed the Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga this February 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination held on February 5 and 6, 2023 released on February 8, 2023.