^

Exam Results

Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination

The Philippine Star
February 8, 2023 | 6:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 955 out of 1,345 passed the Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga this February 2023.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination held on February 5 and 6, 2023 released on February 8, 2023.

EXAM RESULTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest

Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination

5 days ago
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 198 out of 318 passed the Sanitary Engineer Licensure Examination given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in N. C. R., Davao and Rosales last January...
5 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Licensure Examination for Architects

6 days ago
 The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,980 out of 3,473 passed the Licensure Examination for Architects given by the Board of Architecture headed by its Chairman, Arch. Robert S. Sac with...
6 days ago
Exam Results
fbtw

Criminologist Licensure Examination

January 19, 2023 - 12:00am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 11,098 out of 33,489 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology last December 2022.
January 19, 2023 - 12:00am
Exam Results
fbtw

Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination

January 17, 2023 - 6:30pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1 out of 17 passed the Real Estate Consultant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Real Estate Service in Manila and Cebu last December 7, 2022 (Written)...
January 17, 2023 - 6:30pm
Exam Results
fbtw

Radiologic and X-Ray technologist Licensure Examinations

January 6, 2023 - 8:00am
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 1,515 out of 3,759 passed the Radiologic Technologist Licensure Examination and 49 out of 263 passed the X-Ray Technologist Licensure Examination given by the...
January 6, 2023 - 8:00am
Exam Results
fbtw

Results of the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers

December 22, 2022 - 1:00pm
The Professional Regulation Commission announces that 80 passed the Technical Evaluation for the Upgrading as Professional Electrical Engineers given by the Board of Electrical Engineering in Manila this December...
December 22, 2022 - 1:00pm
Exam Results
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with