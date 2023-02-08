Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination
February 8, 2023 | 6:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 955 out of 1,345 passed the Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Respiratory Therapy in N. C. R., Baguio, Cebu, Davao and Zamboanga this February 2023.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the Respiratory Therapists Licensure Examination held on February 5 and 6, 2023 released on February 8, 2023.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
December 22, 2022 - 1:00pm
Recommended