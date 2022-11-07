Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 12 out of 14 passed the Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists given by the Board of Optometry in Manila last October 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Ocular Pharmacology (for Optometrists) Licensure Examination held on October 23, 2022 released on November 7, 2022.

1 ATANQUE, RUTH JOY DIMALIBOT

2 BALLESTEROS, KRISTIA MARIE MARANAN

3 BUAC, SALVACION ESTRELLA MAESTRADO

4 BURGOS, PHOENIX BALDE

5 CUADRA, ROSEVEMINDA CARLUM

6 HALILI, LORALEI PARADA

7 ISLES, MARY GRACE QUINTOS

8 LUNETA, NORMA PEREZ

9 ONG, MICHAEL LEE

10 QUINANAHAN, MARIA MARIETTA MICHELLE PAEZ

11 RONDINA, MARIA GRACIA TIRONA

12 TAN, ANALYST LAYGO