Exam Results

Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists

The Philippine Star
November 7, 2022 | 10:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 12 out of 14 passed the Special Certification Examination in Ocular Pharmacology for Optometrists given by the Board of Optometry in Manila last October 2022.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Ocular Pharmacology (for Optometrists) Licensure Examination held on October 23, 2022 released on November 7, 2022.

1        ATANQUE, RUTH JOY  DIMALIBOT

2        BALLESTEROS, KRISTIA MARIE  MARANAN

3        BUAC, SALVACION ESTRELLA  MAESTRADO

4        BURGOS, PHOENIX  BALDE

5        CUADRA, ROSEVEMINDA  CARLUM

6        HALILI, LORALEI  PARADA

7        ISLES, MARY GRACE  QUINTOS

8        LUNETA, NORMA  PEREZ

9        ONG, MICHAEL  LEE

10        QUINANAHAN, MARIA MARIETTA MICHELLE  PAEZ

11        RONDINA, MARIA GRACIA  TIRONA

12        TAN, ANALYST  LAYGO

