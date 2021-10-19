Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination
October 19, 2021 | 11:00pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 361 out of 2,367 passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination given by the Board of Accountancy in Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Rosales, San Fernando, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this October 2021. The results of examination with respect to five (5) examinees were withheld as per Board Resolution No. 43 dated October 19, 2021.
See List Here: Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination
