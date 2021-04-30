MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 674 out of 1,168 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pagadian, Pangasinan and Zamboanga this April 2021.

Roll of Successful Examinees in the PHARMACIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION

Held on APRIL 25 AND 26, 2021 Released on APRIL 30, 2021

List here: PHARMACIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION