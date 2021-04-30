Pharmacist Licensure Examination
(The Philippine Star) - April 30, 2021 - 8:20pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 674 out of 1,168 passed the Pharmacist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Pharmacy in the cities of Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Iloilo, Legazpi, Pagadian, Pangasinan and Zamboanga this April 2021.
Roll of Successful Examinees in the PHARMACIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION
Held on APRIL 25 AND 26, 2021 Released on APRIL 30, 2021
List here: PHARMACIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION
