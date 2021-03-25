^

Medical Technologist Licensure Examination

(The Philippine Star) - March 25, 2021 - 7:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,921 out of 3,251 passed the Medical Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Medical Technology in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this March 2021.

Held on March 17 & 18, 2021. Released on March 25, 2021

Roll of Successful Examinees in the  MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION

MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION
