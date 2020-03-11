Clockwise from upper left: De La Salle University, University of the Philippines, University of Santo Tomas, and Ateneo de Manila University.
Philstar.com/File, Jeffrey U. Pioquinto, UST website
Big 4 universities join COVID-19 handwashing guide trend
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 11, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — After classes in Metro Manila were canceled for the rest of the week and the UAAP suspended all scheduled sports events until March 17, the country's big four universities continue to show school spirit with their respective versions of handwashing guides to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

RELATED: UAAP suspends games until March 17 amid virus scare

RELATED: Walang Pasok: Duterte suspends Metro Manila classes until March 14

Government officials and health authorities worldwide are taking various measures to prevent and contain the virus which causes COVID-19, now recorded in 109 countries worldwide, according to the latest situational report of the World Health Organization.

Beyond travel restrictions and other health policies being enacted by leaders around the globe, citizens have also taken initiative with creative ways to inform their communities during the public health emergency.

These include the recent handwashing meme circulating on the internet.

Humor aside, both WHO and the United States-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended frequent and thorough handwashing using soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub to keep healthy.

Effective handwashing, according to the CDC, means scrubbing your hands for at least 20 seconds with a timer like the "Happy Birthday" song repeated once.

Online users have also suggested using more popular handwashing tune alternatives like 20-second snippets of hit songs.

These range from the chorus of Beyonce’s “Love on Top” to the intro of My Chemical Romance’s “Welcome to the Black Parade.”

Students and alumni of the big four universities — Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, University of Santo Tomas, and the University of the Philippines — have since posted their unofficial, localized versions of the handwashing meme using on their different campus cheers and anthems.

Here are some of the university memes found on social media.

ADMU — ‘A Song for Mary’



DLSU — ‘Alma Mater Hymn’



UST — ‘UST Hymn’



UP — ‘UP Naming Mahal’ and ‘Unibersidad’

2019-NCOV ADMU ATENEO ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 COVID-19 DE LA SALLE UNIVERSITY DLSU LA SALLE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UAAP UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES UP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
33 days ago
Vera Files co-founder is UP’s 2020 Gawad Tsanselor sa Natatanging Guro awardee
By Celine Isabelle Samson | 33 days ago
Veteran journalist, journalism educator and Vera Files co-founder Yvonne Chua is a recipient of the University of the...
Campus
fbfb
Sponsored
251 days ago
Edukasyon.ph, Asus hold graphic design workshop at PUP featuring Tom Rodriguez
251 days ago
Edukasyon, the largest education technology platform for Filipino Gen Z youth, continued its year-long partnership with ASUS...
Campus
fbfb
263 days ago
‘A self-worth not defined by acads’ — UPLB Class 2019 top grad
263 days ago
"It is not my acads that defines my worth." 
Campus
fbfb
Sponsored
303 days ago
San Beda's energy efficiency efforts drive student awareness
By Argie C. Aguja | 303 days ago
Practicing energy efficiency and sustainability efforts in schools present many advantages. Aside from environmental benefits,...
Campus
fbfb
Over a year ago
Pinoy students top 14th International Mathematics Contest in Singapore
By Jan Milo Severo | Over a year ago
Filipino young Math wizards topped the 14th International Mathematics Contest in Singapore recently dominating 13 other ...
Campus
fbfb
Over a year ago
RAP, UST host international reading conference
Over a year ago
As civility in society's discussion of important issues becomes more and more difficult, there is a need to understand that...
Campus
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with