Meta Earth surpasses 1 million users: Modular blockchain adoption accelerates globally

With the ME Network now live and in testing, Meta Earth introduces a sustainable model of blockchain participation.

ZUG, Switzerland — Meta Earth, a modular blockchain network natively integrated with a Decentralized Identity (DID) protocol, has surpassed 1 million ecosystem participants in just a few months, with over 670,000 KYC-verified users via its ME ID system.

As modular blockchains rapidly redefine the future of Web3 infrastructure, Meta Earth is positioning itself as one of the most promising next-generation networks, combining technical scalability with real-world economic utility.

With the ME Network now live and in testing, Meta Earth introduces a sustainable model of blockchain participation: every verified user receives one permanently staked MEC token (Meta Earth's native asset) and daily staking rewards, as well as additional incentives through referral and ambassador programs.

The unique implementation of Unconditional Basic Income (UBI) represents a step toward a more equitable digital economy—where verified users around the world benefit from daily on-chain earnings and ecosystem privileges.

Driving blockchain for human and environmental impact

Unlike many blockchain projects focused solely on speed or market speculation, Meta Earth is rooted in a broader vision: to build a digital infrastructure that promotes equality, sustainability and happiness.

This mission stems from founder Patrick Oerer’s decades of experience in finance and tech, having witnessed global economic inequality and systemic inefficiencies firsthand.

To realize this vision, Meta Earth Holding Group was established, securing a diversified portfolio across blockchain, AI, real estate and investment. In 2023, the group launched Meta Earth Association in Switzerland to support institutional onboarding and regulatory alignment.

The organization plays a pivotal role in funding early-stage infrastructure, compliance efforts and expansion strategies.

Central to Meta Earth’s socio-economic vision is its ME ID Protocol—a privacy-preserving identity framework that uses homomorphic encryption to deliver KYC-compliant, self-sovereign digital identity. Verified users maintain full control over their personal data, selectively granting access to verified counterparties.

A technological leap in modular blockchain infrastructure

At the core of Meta Earth’s architecture is a modular, horizontally scalable framework, composed of distinct execution, settlement, consensus and data availability layers. This design dramatically improves throughput, scalability and developer flexibility.

ME Network offers a comprehensive ME-SDK development suite, enabling modular Rollup deployment with seamless MBC (Multi-Blockchain Communication) integration. Developers can construct application-specific Rollups while maintaining interoperability across the broader Web3 ecosystem.

While traditional Layer 2 infrastructures suffer from centralized sequencers, single points of failure and operational bottlenecks.

ME Network addresses these inefficiencies through a decentralized sequencer model, wherein nodes stake MEC tokens to participate in sequencer governance and transaction ordering. ME Network also enhances Optimistic Rollup’s challenge window, integrating zero-knowledge cryptographic proofs to reduce dispute resolution times from seven days to under three days, significantly improving latency and cost efficiency.

This comprehensive infrastructure makes Meta Earth technically differentiated and institutionally viable—ready for enterprise-level adoption and regulatory integration.

Organic global growth, not hype

While many Web3 projects chase fast traction through airdrops and inflated wallet counts, Meta Earth has pursued authentic user adoption. To participate, users must verify their identity through ME ID, which prevents bot activity and fake accounts.

This has helped the project avoid the “ghost chain” syndrome seen in other ecosystems and maintain long-term sustainability.

As of April 2025, the Meta Earth network has:

1,000,000+ ecosystem users



670,000+ KYC-verified ME ID holders



Active participants in 30+ countries



Thousands of daily on-chain reward claims



A growing Global Ambassador Program attracting builders and educators worldwide

Community expansion has been steady and user-driven, reinforced by product-level incentives and utility, rather than speculation. Verified users gain access to features like ME Pass, staking programs, referral bonuses and participation in the decentralized sequencer network.

Looking ahead: ME Network v2.0 and institutional partnerships

Meta Earth is not resting on its achievements but continues to advance according to a clear and structured roadmap. Official projections indicate that 2025 will be a pivotal year, with the team prioritizing the release of ME Network v2.0, the initiation of Rollup-chain testing, and the expansion of DeFi infrastructure.

This phase is expected to catalyze rapid ecosystem growth and yield substantial advancements.

Additionally, Meta Earth has launched a Global Ambassador Recruitment Program, which has already expanded to dozens of countries and regions, attracting a high-quality user base.

This steady and organic community expansion serves as a solid foundation for ME Network’s future technological innovations and large-scale ecosystem development.

Join the ecosystem

Meta Earth is now actively inviting users, developers, and organizations to join its growing ecosystem. Anyone can mint their ME ID, receive a staked MEC token, and begin earning daily rewards. The team regularly announces public testing opportunities, product updates, and community incentives through its official channels.

To learn more or join Meta Earth, visit www.mec.me. Follow updates at https://x.com/_MetaEarth_ and https://t.me/Meta_Earth_Community

