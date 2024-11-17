^

World

Xi tells Biden support for Taiwan a 'red line' in ties

Philstar.com
November 17, 2024 | 12:01pm
Xi tells Biden support for Taiwan a 'red line' in ties
US President Joe Biden (L) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, November 16, 2024.
AFP / Leah Millis / Pool

LIMA, Peru — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned the United States on Saturday not to cross a "red line" in support for Taiwan, but told his counterpart Joe Biden that Beijing was willing to work with the incoming administration of Donald Trump.

Biden and Xi met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Peru, two months before Trump takes office and amid concerns of new trade wars and diplomatic upheaval.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has refused to rule out using force to seize it, while the United States is the self-ruled island's main security backer even though it does not recognise Taipei diplomatically.

Xi told Biden that the "Taiwan issue, democracy and human rights, pathways and systems, and development interests are China's four red lines that must not be challenged", according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

"These are the most important guardrails and safety net for China-US relations," CCTV reported Xi as saying.

"The separatist actions of 'Taiwan independence' are incompatible with peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," he added.

The Chinese leader also said Washington "should not intervene in bilateral disputes... and not condone or support provocative impulses" in the South China Sea, according to CCTV.

Beijing has this year pressed its sweeping claims in the contested waterway with greater assertiveness, despite increased frictions with regional neighbours and a longstanding international ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Xi also said China's position on the war in Ukraine was "open and aboveboard", and that Beijing would not allow tensions on the Korean peninsula to "descend into conflict or chaos", CCTV reported.

'Smooth transition'

But Xi said China would "strive for a smooth transition" in relations with the United States and is ready to work with the incoming Trump government.

"China is ready to work with the new US administration to maintain communication, expand cooperation and manage differences, so as to strive for a smooth transition of the China-US relationship," Xi told Biden through a translator.

In his first White House term, Trump engaged in a bruising trade war with China, imposing tariffs on billions of dollars in Chinese products and drawing retaliation from Beijing.

He embraced a similar stance on the campaign trail this year.

Both sides should "keep exploring the right way for two major countries to get along well with each other," Xi said.

Xi warned Saturday that bilateral ties could "encounter twists and turns or even regress" if one side regarded the other as an opponent or enemy, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

"Major country competition should not be the underlying logic of the times," Xi added, urging against a "small yard, high fences" approach.

He added that "a stable China-US relationship is critical" to both parties and the world, noting that Beijing continues to aim for healthy ties.

But he stressed that Beijing's position of "firmly safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests has not changed," according to Xinhua.

BEIJING

CHINA

JOE BIDEN

TAIWAN

XI JINPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump names vaccine skeptic to head health dept

Trump names vaccine skeptic to head health dept

By Frankie Taggart | 2 days ago
Donald Trump on Thursday tapped anti-vaccine activist and conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his secretary of health...
World
fbtw
US State Department, Pentagon promise smooth transition with Trump

US State Department, Pentagon promise smooth transition with Trump

2 days ago
President Joe Biden's State Department and Pentagon on Thursday promised a smooth transition to the team of Donald Trump,...
World
fbtw
Markets struggle at end of tough week

Markets struggle at end of tough week

1 day ago
Asian markets stuttered Friday as data showing a pick-up in Chinese consumption was offset by concerns about US interest rates...
World
fbtw
Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'

Israel says HRW 'crimes against humanity' claims are 'completely false'

2 days ago
Israel on Thursday denied allegations by Human Rights Watch that Israeli forces had forcibly displaced Gazans and that their...
World
fbtw
Spain flood epicentre survives fresh rain alert

Spain flood epicentre survives fresh rain alert

2 days ago
Spain's traumatized Valencia region woke up unscathed after an overnight rain alert on Thursday, two weeks after the country's...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Japan economic growth slows in third quarter

Japan economic growth slows in third quarter

By Julien Girault | 2 days ago
Japan's growth slowed to 0.2% in the third quarter, preliminary data showed Friday, after a typhoon and government "megaquake"...
World
fbtw
Taiwan says committed to boosting own defences in signal to Trump

Taiwan says committed to boosting own defences in signal to Trump

By Joy Chiang | 3 days ago
Taiwan will keep strengthening its military capabilities, a senior security official said, in an apparent signal to US President-elect...
World
fbtw
Trump immigration picks show crackdown intent, but challenges await

Trump immigration picks show crackdown intent, but challenges await

By Huw Griffith | 3 days ago
Donald Trump's appointment of hard-liners to key immigration posts signals a determination to fulfill campaign pledges of...
World
fbtw
Trump victory signals golden era for crypto industry

Trump victory signals golden era for crypto industry

By Thomas Urbain | 3 days ago
Donald Trump's triumphant return to the White House signals a potential golden era for cryptocurrencies, whose influential...
World
fbtw
'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

By Danny Kemp | 3 days ago
Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday, where outgoing president Joe Biden offered a show of...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with