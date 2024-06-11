^

World

Nearly 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home — UNICEF

Philstar.com
June 11, 2024 | 8:35am
Nearly 400 million young kids violently disciplined at home â�� UNICEF
Silhouette of a man and child
Pixabay / geralt

UNITED NATIONS, United States — Nearly 400 million children under the age of five -- roughly 60% in that age group globally -- experience violent physical or psychological discipline at home, from spanking to insults, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said late Monday.

The new UNICEF estimates reflect data from 100 countries collected from 2010 to 2023, and covers both "physical punishment" and "psychological aggression."

For UNICEF, psychological abuse can include screaming at a child, or calling them "stupid" or "lazy," while physical abuse includes shaking, hitting or spanking a child, or any action intended to cause physical pain or discomfort, without injury.

Of those nearly 400 million children, about 330 million of them experience physical punishment, the UN agency said.

And even if more and more countries are banning corporal punishment of children, nearly 500 million children under the age of five are not legally protected against such practices.

More than one mother or responsible adult in four believes that physical punishments are necessary to properly educate their children, according to UNICEF.

"When children are subjected to physical or verbal abuse at home, or when they are deprived of social and emotional care from their loved ones, it can undermine their sense of self-worth and development," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement.

"Nurturing and playful parenting can bring joy and also help children feel safe, learn, build skills, and navigate the world around them."

For the first time, UNICEF published findings on the access children have to being able to play, to mark the first-ever International Day of Play on June 11.

According to data from 85 countries, one out of every two children at age four cannot play with the person who takes care of them at home, and about one in eight children under the age of five does not have any toys at all.

About 40% of children aged two to four do not get enough stimulation or meaningful interaction at home.

And one out of 10 does not have access to activities "critical to promoting cognitive, social, and emotional development, like reading, storytelling, singing, and drawing," UNICEF said.

"On the first International Day of Play, we must unite and recommit to ending violence against children and promoting positive, nurturing, and playful caregiving," Russell said.

vuukle comment

CHILD ABUSE

UNICEF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
North Korea again sends trash balloons to South &mdash; Seoul military

North Korea again sends trash balloons to South — Seoul military

1 day ago
North Korea on Saturday sent a new round of trash-laden balloons towards the South, Seoul's military said, after anti-Pyongyang...
World
fbtw
Python swallows woman whole in Indonesia

Python swallows woman whole in Indonesia

1 day ago
A woman has been found dead inside the belly of a snake after it swallowed her whole in central Indonesia, a local official...
World
fbtw
WWII veteran, 100, marries sweetheart, 96, in France after D-Day events

WWII veteran, 100, marries sweetheart, 96, in France after D-Day events

By Anais Llobet | 1 day ago
It might have been the longest wait but on Saturday 100-year-old American World War II veteran Harold Terens married his 96-year-old...
World
fbtw
Blinken returns to Mideast as Israel politics scramble push for truce

Blinken returns to Mideast as Israel politics scramble push for truce

By Shaun Tandon | 1 day ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading back to the Middle East on Monday to push a ceasefire plan, but Israeli politics...
World
fbtw
Hamas says more than 200 killed as Israel rescues four Gaza hostages

Hamas says more than 200 killed as Israel rescues four Gaza hostages

1 day ago
Israel said its forces rescued on Saturday four hostages alive from a Gaza refugee camp where the Hamas-run government media...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Reporters Without Borders head dies of cancer aged 53

Reporters Without Borders head dies of cancer aged 53

1 day ago
Christophe Deloire, head of Paris-based press freedom group Reporters Without Borders, died on Saturday aged 53, the organization...
World
fbtw
Seoul says it will resume loudspeaker propaganda against North

Seoul says it will resume loudspeaker propaganda against North

By Hieun Shin | 1 day ago
South Korea announced Sunday that it would resume loudspeaker propaganda campaigns against the North after Pyongyang sent...
World
fbtw
Apollo 8 astronaut dies in small plane crash at age 90

Apollo 8 astronaut dies in small plane crash at age 90

2 days ago
William Anders, the former US astronaut who took the historic "Earthrise" photo from space over 55 years ago, died in a plane...
World
fbtw
South Korea on alert for more trash balloons from the North

South Korea on alert for more trash balloons from the North

2 days ago
South Korea's military said it was on alert for more trash-carrying balloons possibly arriving from North Korea on Sunda...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with