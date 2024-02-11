^

World

Six-year-old Gaza girl found dead days after pleading for help

Adel Zaanoun - Associated Press
February 11, 2024 | 9:48am
Six-year-old Gaza girl found dead days after pleading for help
People gather around the carcass of a Palestinian police vehicle that was reportedly destroyed in Israeli bombardment in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on February 10, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.
AFP / Said Khatib

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES — Six-year-old Hind Rajab pleaded to be rescued, after her family's car came under fire in war-ravaged Gaza City, leaving her alone, frightened and wounded, surrounded by the bodies of her dead relatives.

"I am so scared," she had said in a desperate phone call to the Palestinian Red Crescent. "Call someone to come get me, please."

But after more than two weeks of frantic efforts to reach her, Hind's body was recovered on Saturday, along with those of relatives and two Red Crescent rescue workers sent to find her.

The Red Crescent and the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip confirmed the grim discovery, and blamed Israeli forces.

Palestinian militant group Hamas urged human rights groups and the international community to document what it called a "horrific crime".

Hind's mother, Wissam Hamada, blamed her death on "the unbelievers" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Joe Biden "and all those who conspired against Gaza and its people".

"I will question before God on Judgment Day those who heard my daughter's cries for help and did not save her," she told AFP.

Hind's highly publicised case comes as aid agencies warn that children and families are bearing the brunt of Israel's war with Hamas.

Children are dying "at an alarming rate" in Gaza, the UN children's agency UNICEF said.

Thousands have been killed and many more wounded, with others at risk because of lack of food, water and medicines, it added.

Hind was last heard from after becoming trapped in the family's vehicle with other relatives as they tried to flee Gaza City from an Israel advance.

"Hind and everyone else in the car is martyred," the girl's grandfather, Baha Hamada, told AFP on Saturday.

A number of family members found them when they went to Gaza City's Tel al-Hawa area looking for the car near a petrol station where it had last been spotted, he said.

"They were able to reach the area because Israeli forces withdrew early at dawn today," added Hamada, one of the last people to speak to the girl on the telephone.

"She was killed by (Israeli) occupation forces with all those who were with her in the car outside the petrol station in Tel al-Hawa," the ministry said in a statement.

The Red Crescent said the Israeli military "deliberately targeted the ambulance upon its arrival at the scene" despite "prior coordination" allowing it through.

Earlier this week, family members said the group found its path blocked by advancing Israeli tanks and was fired on as it tried to flee.

'She was terrified'

Hind initially survived the shooting and managed to talk to her family by telephone and make an emergency call, which the Red Crescent published on February 3.

"For over three hours, Hind desperately pleaded for rescue from the occupation (Israeli) tanks surrounding her, enduring gunfire and the horror of being alone, trapped among the bodies of her relatives shot by the Israeli forces in front of her eyes," it added.

Nothing more was then heard from the young girl, even as the ambulance was sent to get her, the organisation said. Her grandfather said she was wounded in the back, hand and foot.

"She was frightened, terrified," he told AFP, sobbing. "Hind is my first grandchild, she's a piece of my heart."

There was no comment from the Israeli army when contacted by AFP.

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of about 1,160 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Vowing to eliminate Hamas, Israel launched a massive military offensive in Gaza that the health ministry says has killed some 28,000 people, mostly women and children.

UNICEF said on Wednesday that children in Gaza need "life-saving support" as the hostilities were having a "catastrophic impact".

Half of the estimated 1.7 million people displaced in Gaza are children.

vuukle comment

GAZA

HAMAS

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
North Korea's Kim vows to 'put an end' to South if force used

North Korea's Kim vows to 'put an end' to South if force used

1 day ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed Pyongyang would not hesitate to "put an end" to South Korea if attacked, state media...
World
fbtw
Indonesia candidates turn to K-pop to pull votes

Indonesia candidates turn to K-pop to pull votes

1 day ago
Indonesia holds its presidential election on Wednesday but candidates are looking to another country's export to win votes...
World
fbtw
Opposing Ukraine aid bill is playing into Putin's hands &mdash; Biden

Opposing Ukraine aid bill is playing into Putin's hands — Biden

By Aurélia End | 3 days ago
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Congress will be doing the Kremlin's bidding if it fails to renew funding for Ukraine's...
World
fbtw
UK's cancer-hit King Charles 'doing extremely well' &mdash; Camilla

UK's cancer-hit King Charles 'doing extremely well' — Camilla

2 days ago
Queen Camilla, wife of Britain's King Charles III, said Thursday that her husband who has been diagnosed with cancer is "doing...
World
fbtw
Blinken in Egypt on tour to seek 'enduring end' to Gaza war

Blinken in Egypt on tour to seek 'enduring end' to Gaza war

4 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Egypt on Tuesday as part of his latest Middle East crisis tour, seeking a new...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
One in 10 premature births linked to plastic chemicals &mdash; study

One in 10 premature births linked to plastic chemicals — study

By Daniel Lawler | 3 days ago
One in 10 premature births in the United States have been linked to pregnant women being exposed to chemicals in extremely...
World
fbtw
Harry jets in to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

Harry jets in to visit King Charles after cancer diagnosis

4 days ago
Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry arrived in London on Tuesday, heading for his father's side less than 24 hours...
World
fbtw
King Charles's cancer battle draws hopes of reconciliation with Harry

King Charles's cancer battle draws hopes of reconciliation with Harry

4 days ago
King Charles III's cancer diagnosis could spur a reconciliation with his younger son Prince Harry -- but a rift between Harry...
World
fbtw
Hong Kong airport ground worker killed by plane in freak accident

Hong Kong airport ground worker killed by plane in freak accident

4 days ago
A Hong Kong airport ground worker was killed when he was hit by a towed aircraft on Tuesday, authorities said, a rare incident...
World
fbtw
UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

5 days ago
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA, its embattled...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with