^

World

Helicopter parts found as Japan hunts for missing troops

Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 11:20am
Helicopter parts found as Japan hunts for missing troops
This handout photo taken on April 6, 2023 and received on April 7, 2023 by the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters of the Japan Coast Guard shows flotsam floating on the surface in the search area after a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) military helicopter with 10 people on board disappeared from radar the day before near an island in the southern region of Okinawa. The aircraft had been on a reconnaissance mission when it went missing in the afternoon, in what the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) described as an "aerial accident".
Handout / Japan Coast Guard / AFP

TOKYO, Japan — Rescuers in Japan have found more parts of a military helicopter a day after it disappeared from radar with 10 people on board, the coastguard said Friday.

Two pilots, two mechanics and six crew members were on board the UH-60JA when it went missing shortly before 4:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday as it flew above waters off Miyako island in southern Okinawa.

Coastguard rescuers have discovered several pieces of debris that appear to be from the helicopter, including a door, a snapped blade and a yellow life raft that was still packed inside a bag.

Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada appeared to hold back tears as he promised Friday to continue the search.

"We conducted search and rescue operations in the area throughout the night, but we have yet to find General (Yuichi) Sakamoto of the Ground Self Defence Force 8th division as well as the nine other individuals," he said, his voice quavering.

"We will make every effort to find the 10 people who are missing," he said.

There was no indication yet of what caused the apparent accident, which occurred as the aircraft was on a reconnaissance mission in the area.

Japan's military, which is limited to ostensibly defensive activity by the country's post-war constitution, has seen occasional accidents.

In January 2022, a Japanese fighter jet crashed in waters off central Ishikawa region, killing two pilots on board.

And in 2019, an F-35A stealth jet crashed into the sea, after taking off from northeastern Japan on a training mission. The accident sparked a scramble to recover the pilot and secrets on board.

Japan's defence ministry subsequently said the pilot, who died in the crash, appeared to have suffered spatial disorientation.

HELICOPTERS

JAPAN

JAPAN COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Led by China, more countries targeting citizens abroad &mdash; US study

Led by China, more countries targeting citizens abroad — US study

22 hours ago
A rising number of countries are turning to abductions, violence or deportations against citizens abroad to silence dissent,...
World
fbtw
Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury

Philippines' defense shift towards US risks China's fury

By Allison Jackson | 1 day ago
The pivot appears to indicate Manila believes a robust partnership with Washington can help it stop China from trampling on...
World
fbtw
China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions

China calls for WTO review of US-led chip export restrictions

1 day ago
Representatives demanded that the three countries "notify the WTO of the agreement and subsequent measures, and (called) on...
World
fbtw
China vows 'resolute' response to high-level US meet with Taiwan leader

China vows 'resolute' response to high-level US meet with Taiwan leader

1 day ago
China's foreign ministry on Thursday condemned the meeting between US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan president Tsai...
World
fbtw
Taiwan says 1 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships detected around island

Taiwan says 1 Chinese aircraft, 3 warships detected around island

1 day ago
Taiwan's defense ministry said Thursday that a Chinese anti-submarine helicopter and three warships had been detected around...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'We need to know': WHO says China has more on COVID-19 origin

'We need to know': WHO says China has more on COVID-19 origin

By Nina Larson | 2 hours ago
More than three years after COVID-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic.
World
fbtw
Two Tennessee lawmakers expelled for joining gun control protest

Two Tennessee lawmakers expelled for joining gun control protest

2 hours ago
Lawmakers voted along mostly party lines to expel Justin Jones (72 to 25) and Justin Pearson (69 to 26).
World
fbtw
Pope washes feet of young prisoners on Holy Thursday

Pope washes feet of young prisoners on Holy Thursday

3 hours ago
Pope Francis, who often champions poor and marginalised people, celebrated the traditional Holy Thursday Mass by washing the...
World
fbtw
Israel strikes Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil

Israel strikes Gaza after rocket salvo from Lebanese soil

3 hours ago
Israel launched air strikes against Hamas in the Gaza Strip late Thursday after vowing retaliation for a barrage of cross-border...
World
fbtw
Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' &mdash; monitor

Earth had 'second-warmest March on record' — monitor

18 hours ago
Earth had its joint second-warmest March on record with Antarctic sea ice shrinking to its second-lowest extent...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with