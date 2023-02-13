^

World

US shoots down another object, this time over Lake Huron

Brian Knowlton - Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 7:31am
US shoots down another object, this time over Lake Huron
In this Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, a U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 555th Fighter Squadron takes flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Oct. 24, 2019.
U.S. Air Force photo / Airman 1st Class Ericka A. Woolever

WASHINGTON, United States — A US warplane shot down another flying object on Sunday, this time over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border, the fourth in a dramatic series that began with the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon a week ago.

Jittery Americans have been watching the skies as the mysterious incursions unfolded against a backdrop of acute tensions with China -- although only the first object has so far been attributed to Beijing.

President Joe Biden ordered a F-16 fighter to shoot down the latest object "out of abundance of caution," a senior administration official said.

This new device -- described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off it -- was not deemed to be a military threat to anything on the ground, but it could have posed a hazard to civil aviation as it flew at about 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) over Michigan, the official said.

"We have no indication that it has surveillance capabilities but nor can we rule that out," the official said on condition of anonymity.

Reflecting the heightened state of alert, US authorities briefly closed the airspace over Lake Michigan Sunday, before the latest object was shot down further towards the Canadian border.

The US aerospace command NORAD tracked the new object visually and with radar, and it was downed over the lake "to avoid impact to people on the ground while improving chances for debris recovery," the Pentagon said in a statement.

A senior Republican on Sunday accused Beijing of "an act of belligerence" regarding the first object, a Chinese balloon shot down February 4 off the US East Coast after American officials said it was engaged in spying.

This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana.
AFP / Chase Doak

China has insisted it was a weather balloon blown off course.

"It was done with provocation to gather intelligence data, and collect intelligence on our three major nuclear sites," Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CBS.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, among senior lawmakers who received a government briefing, told ABC the second and third objects -- one shot down over Canada's Yukon territory on Saturday, and one downed over Alaska on Friday -- both appeared to be balloons, but "much smaller than" the first large one.

Meanwhile Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was heading Sunday to the western Yukon territory, where the third unidentified object was shot down a day earlier.

There, a US F-22 jet, acting on orders from the prime minister and US President Joe Biden, downed a "high-altitude airborne object" about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of the border.

In this Oct. 12, 2022 file photo, a F 22 Raptor fighter jet takes part in the NATO Air Shielding exercise near the air base in Lask, central Poland.
AFP/Radoslaw Jozwiak

Canadian officials described it as small and cylindrical, roughly the size of a Volkswagen car.

Recovery teams backed by a Canadian CP-140 patrol aircraft were continuing their search Sunday for debris in the Yukon, officials said.

US teams were struggling with Arctic conditions as they searched near Deadhorse, Alaska, where the second object was shot down Friday.

Operations were also continuing off the South Carolina coast, where the past week's drama climaxed when the initial large balloon was shot down.

'Real concerns'

Culminating a weekend with the military on alert, the North American Aerospace Defense Command said on Twitter that Sunday's Lake Michigan closure was "to ensure the safety of air traffic in the area during NORAD operations. The temporary flight restriction has since been lifted."

Republicans meanwhile have harshly criticized Biden for allowing the first balloon to drift for days across the country -- potentially gathering sensitive intelligence -- before having it shot down.

Schumer on Sunday defended Biden's handling, telling ABC an analysis of recovered debris would represent "a huge coup for the United States."

But Biden has faced bipartisan calls for greater transparency.

"I have real concerns about why the administration is not being more forthcoming," Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told NBC.

F-16 FIGHTER PLANES

U.S.-CHINA RELATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

California Lunar New Year mass shooter dead, motive unclear: police

January 23, 2023 - 8:04am
The gunman believed to have killed 10 people during Lunar New Year celebrations in California shot himself dead as police...
World
fbtw
Chinese balloon's equipment 'clearly' for spying: US official

Chinese balloon's equipment 'clearly' for spying: US official

By Paul Handley | 3 days ago
Images from U2 spy planes showed that the Chinese balloon that flew over the United States last week was unmistakably equipped...
World
fbtw
Turkish leader admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 15,000

Turkish leader admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 15,000

By Kadir Demir | 4 days ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to...
World
fbtw
Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in &lsquo;arrested development&rsquo;

Power over Asia: China not far behind US, but in ‘arrested development’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 days ago
The Australian think tank said Washington’s lead is largely due to Beijing’s weaknesses.
World
fbtw
WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency

WHO says COVID-19 still an international emergency

13 days ago
Three years to the day after the World Health Organization sounded the highest level of global alert over Covid-19, it said...
World
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cambodian leader orders shutdown of independent media outlet

Cambodian leader orders shutdown of independent media outlet

18 minutes ago
Cambodia's strongman leader ordered the shutdown of one of the country's few remaining local independent media outlets after...
World
fbtw
US adds six China entities tied to balloon program to blacklist

US adds six China entities tied to balloon program to blacklist

1 day ago
The US Commerce Department said Friday it has blacklisted six Chinese entities for supporting Beijing's military modernization...
World
fbtw
Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake toll nears 24,000

Children rescued as Turkey-Syria quake toll nears 24,000

By Fulya Ozerkan | 1 day ago
Rescuers pulled out children Friday from the rubble of the Turkey-Syria earthquake as the toll approached 24,000 and a winter...
World
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

2 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
World
fbtw
US announces $85 mn aid, sanctions relief for quake-hit Turkey and Syria

US announces $85 mn aid, sanctions relief for quake-hit Turkey and Syria

2 days ago
The United States on Thursday announced an initial $85 million aid package to help Turkey and Syria recover from the devastating...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with