US Powerball on the rise with $653 million jackpot!

Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 4:39pm
The most popular lottery in the world is back again with another huge jackpot. P35 billion top prize could be won from the Philippines
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Winning the top US Powerball prize has been the dream of every lottery fan around the world ever since this American lotto made history in 2016 with the biggest jackpot in history: $1.586 billion (approximately P93.4 billion).

Six years later this record has yet to be broken, but the current Powerball jackpot is rising again and fast. Could this new series of rollovers result in a new record?

This unstoppable lottery’s jackpot is now at $653 million, more than P35 billion, and the next Powerball draw is this Wednesday, February 1. As each draw brings us closer to another billion-dollar jackpot, you may be asking yourself: Is it even possible to play Powerball from the Philippines?

Thankfully, the answer to that question is a resounding yes! You can now participate in Powerball, as well as all the other top international lotteries, whenever and wherever you want.

Thanks to TheLotter you can now purchase official tickets online to all your favorite draw games.

Is playing US Powerball online safe and legal?

Yes and yes! First of all, playing online with TheLotter is completely safe and secure as all your personal and payment details are encrypted under Geotrust 128 SSL bit security.

As for whether it’s legal to play American lotteries from abroad, the United States doesn’t prohibit foreigners or tourists from collecting lottery prizes. That means that if you win the $653 million jackpot, there’s no reason why you can’t claim it. Even better, you’ll be collecting it commission-free!

So how do you play?

You can start playing the lottery online in just a few easy steps:

  1. Go to TheLotter and create your account.
  2. Select US Powerball from the list of over 50 top global lotteries.
  3. Choose your lucky numbers and then click Play.
  4. Decide on your preferred payment method and confirm your order.

You’re all done! TheLotter’s representatives in the US will physically purchase the Powerball tickets on your behalf and then scan them into your online account so that you can see them before the draw.

Now you can sit back and wait to see if you match any winning numbers. When playing online you never have to worry about losing a ticket or missing a winning ticket.

Instead, TheLotter does all the heavy lifting for you and we’ll notify you by email or SMS if you’ve won a prize. Ever have any questions or concerns? Don’t hesitate to reach out to our Customer Service team, available 24/7!

Play for the all-time top jackpot today!

This jackpot could be won in any draw. That’s why you’ll want to make sure to get your numbers in before the next Powerball draw this Wednesday.

Playing the lottery online has never been more convenient, so head on over to TheLotter today to try your luck at beating the Powerball odds!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

THELOTTER
Philstar
