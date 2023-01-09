^

Mega Millions heralds 2023 with $1.1 billion jackpot

Philstar.com
January 9, 2023 | 2:44pm
Mega Millions heralds 2023 with $1.1 billion jackpot
The blockbuster American lottery celebrated the New Year by crossing the billion-dollar barrier with an amazing jackpot that currently sits at $1.1 billion (around P61 billion)!
MANILA, Philippines — After a year packed with huge jackpots led to a record-breaking $2.04 billion (around P113 billion) US Powerball prize in November 2022, many probably thought that the excitement was over and that 2023 would go back to being calm and quiet.

Now, US Mega Millions is ought to prove everyone wrong. The blockbuster American lottery celebrated the New Year by crossing the billion-dollar barrier with an amazing jackpot that currently sits at $1.1 billion (around P61 billion)!

If won in the draw this Tuesday it would be the 3rd largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 5th largest top prize in history! The lottery event of 2023 could very well be happening right now in January, so you won’t want to miss a single draw.

Thankfully, TheLotter, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service, makes it easy for Filipinos to play for this amazing $1.1 billion prize straight from their computer or mobile device.

Can Filipinos really play (and win) US Mega Millions?

Yes, they can! Just as tourists can buy lottery tickets at a store in the United States and then claim their prizes, Filipinos who purchase their tickets at TheLotter.com can, too.

The laws of the United States do not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from collecting American lottery prizes, so winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal.

TheLotter’s service is not only legal, but it’s also completely safe and secure. With a 20-year track record and over $115 million in prizes paid out to more than a million winning tickets, you can trust that whatever you win, you’ll receive. Even better, all prizes are paid out commission-free (after any relevant taxes).

With all that in mind, make sure to get your entries in on time for the upcoming draw on January 11. According to TheLotter’s spokesman Adrian Cooremans, “There’s no limit to how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week’s draw. Who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!”  

How to play from the Philippines

Getting started with TheLotter is quick and easy!

  1. Visit TheLotter.com and create your account.
  2. Go to the Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: five regular numbers (1-70) and one additional number (1-25).
  3. Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred payment method.

That’s it! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets are purchased on your behalf from licensed Mega Millions retailers by TheLotter’s agents. To prove your ownership, those tickets are then quickly scanned into your online account where you can see them whenever you wish.

With all your ticket information safely stored online in your account, you never have to worry about losing tickets or missing a winning match again. TheLotter's safe and secure service takes care of all that for you and you’ll even be notified directly by email and SMS if you win!

You’ll have to match all five regular numbers and the additional number to win the jackpot, but with eight other prize divisions available you can win a prize by matching even one number.

Mega Millions holds its draws every Tuesday and Friday, so make sure to get your orders in on time. If you ever have any questions, rest assured that our Customer Service team is ready to help you 24/7!

Start playing for the biggest jackpots today

TheLotter has already seen several of its players becoming instant millionaires with US Mega Millions prizes. If you’re lucky enough, this upcoming draw could end with you becoming our latest winner!

Check out TheLotter.com today to get your orders in before the next Mega Millions draw!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

 

