G20 declaration condemns war in Ukraine

A man looks at his damaged house after a missile strike in a village, near the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, on November 16, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

BALI, Indonesia — Members of the Group of 20 leading economies issued a declaration condemning Russia's war in Ukraine, saying the conflict is hurting the global economy.

The declaration, approved Wednesday after two days of talks on the resort island of Bali, said that “most” members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine. Fighting began in February when Russian troops began invading Ukraine.

“It is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy—constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks,” the text read.

It noted “there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the “most debated” in the text was about the group’s stance on the war in Ukraine.

“Until midnight, we discussed it. At the end, the Bali Leaders’ Declaration was agreed unanimously and [through] consensus,” he told reporters in a briefing.

Widodo also said the summit has resulted in “concrete and tangible” results such as the establishment of a $1.5 billion pandemic fund, operationalization of an $81.6 billion resilience and sustainability trust, and a $20 billion plan that will help to wean Indonesia off coal.

The Bali Leaders’ Declaration also stated that G20 member states will “pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius” and recognized the need to phase down the use of unabated coal.

The text also urged delegates to COP27 climate talks in Egypt to make progress on the contentious issue of loss and damage.

Some analysts and campaigners welcomed the declaration as it gives hope to boost the outcomes of COP27. But other groups such as Greenpeace Southeast Asia and Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development said it fell short of making progress in signaling just transition and fossil fuel phaseout.

Widodo handed over the G20 chair to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a ceremony Wednesday. India will officially assume the one-year presidency on December 1.