US Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $256 million! Get a chance to win from Philippines.

Amazingly, you can now participate in Mega Millions draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Mega Millions tickets can be purchased online, safely and securely, at TheLotter.com, the leading official ticket service in online lottery.

MANILA, Philippines — Who hasn’t imagined winning a huge lottery jackpot? Your dreams of spending the prize money may kick into high gear every time the United States Mega Millions is on the rise.

Recently, Mega Millions has become the most talked about lottery once again because of an incredibly series of rollovers that ended on July 29 with a top prize of $1.337 billion—the third highest jackpot of all time!

“The next Mega Millions draw is coming up on Friday, with a jackpot worth $256 million, equivalent to more than P14 billion, and we’re helping our customers from all over the world participate,” says Adrian Cooremans, TheLotter's spokesman.

“There's no limit to how high the current jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week's draw. And who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!" Cooremans adds.

The laws of the United States do not prohibit a foreigner or a tourist from collecting American lottery prizes, and that is why winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal. This means that in the same way tourists can buy lottery tickets at a kiosk in the United States and then claim their prizes, Filipinos who purchase their tickets at TheLotter.com can collect their winnings if they win.

How Mega Millions is played from the Philippines

Go to the Mega Millions page at TheLotter.com and choose your lucky numbers: Five main numbers and one additional number.

Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen.

Choose your preferred payment method to cover the cost of your participation.

All done! Local representatives of TheLotter in the United States will purchase the official Mega Millions ticket on your behalf and scan it into your personal account prior to the draw.

Wait for the results and find out if you are a winner!

When you win you will be notified by email or SMS and you will receive your money in full, 100% commission-free!

If you have won small prizes, the money will be deposited directly into your account.

If you are the lucky Mega Millions jackpot winner, you will receive your ticket so that you can collect your prize. In this case, TheLotter will bear all the expenses for you to travel to collect your prize in person!

With TheLotter you are in good hands and if you have questions or doubts, the portal offers its users professional Customer Service in English 24 hours a day.

Making millionaires

Many foreigners have claimed incredible prizes in the 20-year history of TheLotter. The site has paid out more than $105 million dollars on over 7 million winning tickets purchased on behalf of lucky winners from all around the world!

TheLotter’s biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot playing Oregon Megabucks.

Participate in the next draw!

This Friday, the United States Mega Millions lottery offers a jackpot of $256 million dollars, which is one of the largest prizes in the world!

Get your tickets today in three easy steps at TheLotter and start your own path to becoming a millionaire!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating theLotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/