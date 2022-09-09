^

World

North Korea law allows for nuclear first strike, makes program 'irreversible'

Philstar.com
September 9, 2022 | 8:46am
North Korea law allows for nuclear first strike, makes program 'irreversible'
This picture taken on September 7, 2022 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 8 shows the first-day sitting of the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.
STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea has passed a law allowing it to carry out a preventive nuclear strike and declaring its status as a nuclear-armed state "irreversible", state media said Friday.

The announcement comes at a time of crumbling ties between the North and South, with Pyongyang blaming Seoul for the outbreak of Covid-19 in its territory and conducting a record number of weapons tests this year. 

The law will allow North Korea to carry out a preventive nuclear strike "automatically" and "immediately to destroy hostile forces," when a foreign country poses an imminent threat to Pyongyang, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. 

With the newly enacted law, "the status of our country as a nuclear weapons state has become irreversible," leader Kim Jong Un said, according to KCNA. 

A blitz of North Korean weapons tests since January included firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

Washington and South Korean officials have repeatedly warned that the North is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test.

NORTH KOREA

NUCLEAR WEAPONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth's doctors sound health alarm

Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth's doctors sound health alarm

By Jitendra Joshi | 12 hours ago
Britain's longest-serving monarch has been dogged by health problems since last October that have left her struggling to walk...
World
fbtw
North Korea law allows for nuclear first strike, makes program 'irreversible'

North Korea law allows for nuclear first strike, makes program 'irreversible'

2 hours ago
North Korea has passed a law allowing it to carry out a preventive nuclear strike and declaring its status as a nuclear-armed...
World
fbtw
Biden pays tribute to queen as 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity'

Biden pays tribute to queen as 'stateswoman of unmatched dignity'

3 hours ago
US President Joe Biden paid tribute Thursday to the late Queen Elizabeth II as a "stateswoman of unmatched dignity," and said...
World
fbtw
Global youth unemployment set to slip to 73 million in 2022 &mdash; UN

Global youth unemployment set to slip to 73 million in 2022 — UN

August 11, 2022 - 7:10pm
The total global number of unemployed youths should fall to 73 million in 2022, down by two million from the year before,...
World
fbtw
Pope Francis to beatify 'Smiling' John Paul I

Pope Francis to beatify 'Smiling' John Paul I

By ClÃ©ment Melki | 5 days ago
Pope Francis will preside over the beatification of John Paul I, the so-called "Smiling Pope" who led the Catholic Church...
World
fbtw
Latest
Charles finally becomes king

Charles finally becomes king

2 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, has finally become king. But at 73, the focus of his reign...
World
fbtw
Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

Ukraine claims battlefield breakthrough as Blinken ramps up aid

3 hours ago
Ukraine on Thursday claimed a military breakthrough in its counter-offensive against Russian invaders as US Secretary of State...
World
fbtw
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'

World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'

3 hours ago
Leaders from every corner of the globe briefly united Thursday in homage to Queen Elizabeth II, after the world's longest-serving...
World
fbtw
Celebrities around the world bid fond farewell to 'our greatest Queen'

Celebrities around the world bid fond farewell to 'our greatest Queen'

3 hours ago
Celebrities around the world bade a fond farewell Thursday to perhaps the biggest global star of them all, with heartfelt...
World
fbtw
Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles III succeeds

Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles III succeeds

By Stuart Graham | 9 hours ago
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch in British history and an icon instantly recognisable to billions...
World
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with