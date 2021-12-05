
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 5, 2021 | 9:56am

                           

                        

                                                                        
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
Cuomo reporting from his basement.
CNN via Chris Cuomo's Twitter account, screenshot
                        

                        
WASHINGTON — CNN fired veteran anchor and correspondent Chris Cuomo, the cable news channel said Saturday, amid an investigation into his involvement with helping defend brother Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor, against sexual misconduct allegations.



Chris Cuomo had been suspended from CNN over the matter just days before his termination.





"We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately," a statement posted to CNN's official communications Twitter account said.



"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light."



The termination comes after documents surfaced showing that Cuomo, who anchored the 9 pm news slot, offered advice to his politician brother that was deemed too close for comfort by his employer.



"The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions," a CNN spokesperson said Tuesday, adding they "point to a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew."



CNN on Saturday found itself in the awkward position of reporting on the firing of one of its own anchors.



"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," Cuomo, 51, said in a text message statement read out on the air by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter.



"So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at 'Cuomo Prime Time,'" Cuomo added. "I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."



Cuomo has spoken candidly of his strong bond with his older sibling.



"He's my brother. And if I can help my brother, I do. If he wants me to hear something, I will. If he wants me to weigh in on something, I'll try," he told investigators in July when asked about the counsel he had offered.



"He's my brother, and I love him to death no matter what."



Democrat Andrew Cuomo was elected governor three times before resigning in August after New York's attorney general said an investigation concluded he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.



In October, the former governor — whose father Mario Cuomo had also been governor of New York — was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime for forcible touching.



At the start of the pandemic, the Cuomo brothers soared to new heights of popularity: Andrew, 63, earned praise for his frank daily briefings as the coronavirus ravaged New York, and his live exchanges with Chris on CNN were peppered with banter.



The investigation into Chris Cuomo's conduct remains ongoing, CNN said. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANDREW CUOMO
                                                      CHRIS CUOMO
                                                      CNN
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
CNN fires Chris Cuomo over help he gave to governor brother


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The termination comes after documents surfaced showing that Cuomo, who anchored the 9 pm news slot, offered advice to his...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipinos can get a chance to win the $205 million US Powerball jackpot this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipinos can get a chance to win the $205 million US Powerball jackpot this Saturday


                              

                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
You can participate in Powerball draws whenever and wherever you are. Official Powerball tickets can be purchased online,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant with many mutations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant with many mutations


                              

                                                                  By Susan Njanji  |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Scientists in South Africa said they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave COVID-19 infections
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US health panel says Merck pill can prevent grave COVID-19 infections


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
An anti-COVID pill developed by Merck has proved effective in treating the disease, the US Food and Drug Administration...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Russia, ASEAN hold first naval drills off Indonesian coast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Russia, ASEAN hold first naval drills off Indonesian coast


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
One analyst told AFP the exercise would reaffirm the ASEAN bloc's principle of non-alignment, particularly given regional...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Omicron 'ultimate evidence' of danger from vaccine inequity &mdash; Red Cross
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Omicron 'ultimate evidence' of danger from vaccine inequity — Red Cross


                              

                                                                  By Michael Mainville |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "ultimate evidence" of the danger of unequal vaccination rates...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Italian tries to dodge COVID-19 jab using fake arm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Italian tries to dodge COVID-19 jab using fake arm


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite the realistic skin color, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb, and the man—in his 50s—was reported...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO says no Omicron deaths yet, as variant spreads worldwide


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Omicron variant has been detected in 38 countries but no deaths have yet been reported, the WHO said on Friday,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden opens winter battle against COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden opens winter battle against COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Sebastian Smith |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Urging the nation — in particular his political rivals — to unite behind the strategy, Biden unveiled a raft...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle COVID-19 surge
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle COVID-19 surge


                              

                                                                  By Femke Colborne |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with