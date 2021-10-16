
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19 — WHO
                        

                           
Agnes Pedrero - Philstar.com
October 16, 2021 | 5:07pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
TB deaths on the rise again globally due to COVID-19 â€” WHO
The Philippines is on track with the government’s goal of 2.5 million TB cases treated by 2022 and a TB-free record by 2035.  
DOH #TBFreePH campaign
                        

                        
GENEVA, Switzerland — Tuberculosis is on the rise again globally for the first time in a decade, linked to disruptions in access to healthcare because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Orgnization said on Thursday.



The setback has erased years of progress toward tackling the curable disease, which affects millions of people worldwide. 



WHO says around 4.1 million people have tuberculosis but have not been diagnosed or officially declared, up sharply from 2.9 million in 2019.



"This is alarming news that must serve as a global wake-up call to the urgent need for investments and innovation to close the gaps in diagnosis, treatment and care for the millions of people affected by this ancient but preventable and treatable disease," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement. 



"For the first time in over a decade WHO is reporting an increase in tuberculosis deaths," Tereza Kasaeva, the WHO's Global TB Programme Director told a news briefing.



"Tuberculosis is the world's second top infectious killer after COVID-19, claiming close to 4,100 lives a day. Approximately 1.5 million people died from TB in 2020," Kasaeva said.



The COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse for people with tuberculosis, as health funds have been redirected toward tackling coronavirus and people have struggled to access care because of lockdowns. 



There was also a drop in the number of people seeking preventative treatment, the report said, from 2.8 million people in 2020, down 21 percent from 2019.



"This report confirms our fears that the disruption of essential health services due to the pandemic could start to unravel years of progress against tuberculosis," Tedros said. 



Of the 1.5 million people who died from TB in 2020, 214,000 were HIV positive, according to the report.



That was up from 1.2 million in 2019, 209,000 of them HIV positive. 



The increase in the number of TB deaths occurred mainly in the 30 countries with the highest burden of tuberculosis, it added.



Deaths could rise



Tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria that most often affects the lungs. 



Like COVID-19, it is transmitted by air by infected people, for example by coughing.



Most TB cases occur in just 30 countries, many of them poorer nations in Africa and Asia, and more than half of all new cases are in adult men. Women account for 33 percent of cases and children 11 percent. 



The WHO's aim is to reduce deaths from TB by 90 percent, and the incidence rate by 80 percent by 2030 compared to 2015, but the latest figures threaten to jeopardise the strategy, it said. 



And its modelling suggest the number of people developing the disease and dying from it could be "much higher in 2021 and 2022".



The report said that the number of people newly diagnosed and cases reported to national authorities fell from 7.1 million in 2019 to 5.8 million in 2020. 



India, Indonesia, the Philippines and China were the main countries that saw a drop in reported cases. 



These and 12 other countries accounted for 93 percent of the total global decrease in notifications.



Global spending on tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment and prevention services fell from $5.8 billion in 2019 to $5.3 billion a year later, the report found. The 2020 figure was less than half of the global funding target for the disease. 



About 85 percent of people who develop TB disease can be successfully treated within six months with the right drugs, which also helps to prevent transmission of the illness. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      TUBERCULOSIS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Invincible, not invisible: Fil-Am New Yorkers rally against anti-Asian hate crimes, violence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Invincible, not invisible: Fil-Am New Yorkers rally against anti-Asian hate crimes, violence


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino Americans in New York have come together to call for an end to hate crimes happening around the city. 

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 COVID-19 vaccines for kids? Strategies around the world
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
COVID-19 vaccines for kids? Strategies around the world


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Pfizer on Thursday requested emergency approval from US health authorities to use its COVID-19 jab in children aged five...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 billion euros aid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 billion euros aid


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The hardline Islamist Taliban are seeking recognition, as well as assistance to avoid a humanitarian disaster, after they...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ousted Myanmar president describes first moments of coup


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Win Myint, who was detained along with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, made the comments as he testified for the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brazil's Bolsonaro accused of 'crimes against humanity' at ICC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brazil's Bolsonaro accused of 'crimes against humanity' at ICC


                              

                                                                  By Patrick Galey |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from burning and industrial-scale agriculture in the Amazon are higher than the total...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The arrival of three astronauts at China's new space station on Saturday marks a landmark step in its space ambitions,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US panel votes to authorize J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US panel votes to authorize J&J COVID-19 vaccine booster


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
A high level panel of US medical experts voted unanimously Friday to recommend authorizing a second shot of the Johnson &...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former US president Bill Clinton in hospital


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former US president Bill Clinton was in the hospital with an infection on Thursday, a spokesman for the 75-year-old said...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US rejoins UN Human Rights Council, years after walk-out


                              

                                                                  By Agnes Pedrero |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Beyond the United States, the other states elected are: Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India,...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO unveils new team to investigate COVID-19 pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO unveils new team to investigate COVID-19 pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Robin Millard |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The group of 26 experts will be charged with producing a new global framework for studies into the origins of emerging pathogens...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with