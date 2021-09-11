



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
World
                        
COVID-19 vaccines hold up against severe Delta — US data
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 11, 2021 | 10:06am

                           

                        

                                                                        
COVID-19 vaccines hold up against severe Delta â€” US data
An illustration picture taken on November 19, 2020, shows a vial with Covid-19 Vaccine sticker, a syringe and an earth globe.
AFP / Joel Saget
                        

                        
WASHINGTON, United States — Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of COVID-19 and 10 times less likely to be hospitalized compared to the unvaccinated since highly contagious Delta became the most common variant, US health authorities said Friday. 



The data came from one of three new papers published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of which underscored COVID-19 vaccines' ongoing effectiveness against severe outcomes.



For reasons that are not yet well understood, data from one of the studies suggests Moderna's vaccine has offered a slightly higher level of protection in the Delta period.



It comes a day after President Joe Biden announced an aggressive new immunization plan that includes requiring companies employing more than 100 people to either vaccinate their workers or test them weekly.



"As we have shown in study after study, vaccination works," said CDC director Rochelle Walenksy during a press briefing on Friday.



The first study examined hundreds of thousands of cases in 13 US jurisdictions from April 4 - June 19, the period before Delta was dominant, and compared them to June 20 - July 17.



Between these periods, a vaccinated person's risk of COVID-19 infection rose slightly: from being 11 times less likely to be infected compared to an unvaccinated person, to five times less likely.



Protection against hospitalization and death remained more stable, but fell more among people aged 65 and above than for younger age groups.



The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration are assessing the need for booster shots, and it is likely the elderly will be among the first to receive them when the Biden administration starts to roll them out later this month.



One of the studies, which assessed vaccine effectiveness from June - August at more than 400 hospitals, emergency departments and urgent care clinics, stratified efficacy by brand. 



Efficacy against hospitalization was highest for Moderna at 95%; then Pfizer at 80%; and finally Johnson & Johnson at 60%.



Overall efficacy against hospitalization was 86% for all age groups but this fell to 76% for those over 75.



The two mRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, have always performed slightly better than the J&J adenovirus vector vaccine -- possibly because the latter is administered as one dose.



It isn't clear why Moderna's vaccine appears to have a slight edge on Pfizer in the Delta period.



It could be linked to its higher dosing level of 100 micrograms versus 30 micrograms, or possibly the greater interval between the first and second shots (four versus three weeks), which might be associated with a heightened immune response.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DELTA VARIANT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' W.House
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biden, Xi talk to avoid US-China 'conflict:' W.House


                              

                                                                  By Sebastian Smith |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
US President Joe Biden talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in seven months, urging they ensure...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
This Saturday, the US Powerball is offering a $367 million jackpot (equivalent to P18 billion), which is currently the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
This Saturday, the US Powerball is offering a $367 million jackpot (equivalent to P18 billion), which is currently the biggest...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos have the exact same chances of winning the US Powerball jackpot as they would if buying their lottery tickets in...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
A Filipino could become $322 million richer this Saturday


                              

                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos have the exact same chances of winning the US Powerball jackpot as they would if buying their lottery tickets in...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Los Angeles makes COVID-19 vaccines compulsory for schoolkids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Los Angeles makes COVID-19 vaccines compulsory for schoolkids


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Children aged 12 or over who attend public schools in Los Angeles will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
More than 100 passengers leave Kabul in first flight since US pullout


                              

                                                                  By James Edgar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The first international flight came as the Taliban continue their transition from insurgents to governing power, less than...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WHO urges COVID vaccine booster moratorium until 2022


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The World Health Organization urged countries to avoid giving out extra COVID jabs until year-end, pointing to the millions...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 New 9/11 trial judge wants 'action' in hearings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
New 9/11 trial judge wants 'action' in hearings


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The new military judge presiding over the September 11 attacks trial in Guantanamo Bay said Wednesday he would not force it...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UN concerned about Afghan women's rights under Taliban
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UN concerned about Afghan women's rights under Taliban


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The militant group has "repeated the same statement that women's rights would be respected within the framework of Islam,"...

                                                         


      

         

            
World
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with