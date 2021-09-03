



































































 




   

   









World
                        
The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!
                        

                           
Philstar.com
September 3, 2021 | 9:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
The US Powerball jackpot is at $367 million, and Filipinos can win big this Saturday!
Powerball recently added a third weekly draw, giving players a chance to win huge lottery prizes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Play Powerball from the Philippines by purchasing your tickets online at theLotter.com,
                        

                        
This Saturday, the US Powerball is offering a $367 million jackpot (equivalent to P18 billion), which is currently the biggest lottery prize in the world.



Powerball has been attracting fans from across the globe ever since it awarded a record $1.58 billion jackpot to three lucky players in January 2016.



It recently added a third weekly draw, giving players a chance to win huge lottery prizes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. As a result, lottery fans are rushing to play Powerball, and the game’s jackpot keeps growing at a rapid pace!



You can play Powerball from the Philippines by purchasing tickets online at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.



“Many Filipino players have won American lottery prizes by playing online,” Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter, says.



“Just recently, in the draw on 10 March 2021, a Manila engineer B.J.L. (he prefers to retain his anonymity) purchased US Powerball tickets online at theLotter and ended up winning a third division $50,000 Powerball prize!”






Here’s how it works:



    
	
  1. Sign up at theLotter.com.
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Select the Powerball lottery.
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form.
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form.
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Confirm your ticket purchase.
    6. 




Play Powerball from the Philippines



It’s totally possible for you to win a big lottery prize playing Powerball even if you’re not an American. According to the official Powerball website, “You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.”



By using the ticket purchasing services of theLotter, you do not even need to travel to the United States to play the game.



After completing your ticket order, theLotter’s local agents in the United States will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf. Your tickets will be scanned and uploaded to your account before the draw. TheLotter charges customers a small transaction fee and no commissions are taken from winning tickets.



TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.



What happens when you win



If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. (If you win the Powerball jackpot, you’ll need to fly to the United States to collect your prize in person, but in this case, theLotter will probably pay your travel expenses.) You’ll receive the entire amount of your prize, less applicable taxes, with no commissions taken!



There are real winners at theLotter!



“The best part about playing lotteries online at theLotter? Our customers don’t just play lotteries—they also win them!” Cooremans shares.



Many Filipino players have won prizes while playing with theLotter.com. Along with those who have won smaller lottery prizes, one of theLotter’s biggest Filipino winners was a woman named Christina R. who claimed a €150,979.68 (P8.8 million) Spanish La Primitiva prize in July 2016.



Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners from across the globe. Its biggest winners include a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and an Iraqi man who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.



The Powerball jackpot was last won on June 5. There’s no limit how high the current Powerball jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this weekend’s draw!



You could be the next player to win big by playing the US Powerball lottery online from the Philippines with theLotter.com. Get your tickets now!



Good luck and please play responsibly!






 



Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

