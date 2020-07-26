COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
The United States Consulate General at No. 4 Lingshiguan Road in Chengdu in China's Sichuan province.
US Embassy and Consulates in China website
US consulate in China readies for closure as diplomatic row rages
Leo Ramirez, Noel Celis (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 9:45am

CHENGDU, China — Workers removed the US insignia from the consulate in the Chinese city of Chengdu on Saturday, one day after Beijing ordered its closure as relations deteriorated in a Cold War-style standoff.

The Chengdu mission was ordered shut in retaliation for the forced closure of Beijing's consulate in Houston, Texas, with both sides alleging the other had endangered national security.

The deadline for the Americans to exit Chengdu remained unclear, but AFP reporters saw a worker on a small crane removing a circular US insignia from the front of the consulate, leaving just a US flag flying.

Three moving company trucks entered the US consulate building Saturday afternoon, and cleaners were seen carting large black rubbish bags from the consulate in the early hours of the morning. One of them split and appeared to contain shredded paper.

At least ten bags were removed from the building.

Other staff were seen carrying boxes, moving trolleys and wheeled suitcases inside the building.

Beijing says closing the Chengdu consulate was a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", and has alleged that staff at the diplomatic mission endangered China's security and interests.

Washington officials, meanwhile, said there had been unacceptable efforts by the Chinese consulate in Houston to steal US corporate secrets and proprietary medical and scientific research.

The last Chinese diplomats left the Houston consulate on Friday as a 72-hour deadline to close the mission passed. Officials there were seen loading large sacks of documents and other items onto trucks, and throwing some in bins.

Beijing said Saturday that US agents "forcibly" entered the Houston consulate.

The building "is China's national property", the statement read, citing the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Sino-US Consular Treaty. It added that the United States "must not infringe on the premises ... in any way".

"China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US forcibly entering the Chinese Consulate General in Houston and has lodged solemn representations".

The statement added that "China will make a proper and necessary response in this regard".

'Legitimate response'

Tensions have soared between the two powers on a range of fronts including trade, China's handling of the novel coronavirus and a tough new security law for Hong Kong, with US officials this week warning of a "new tyranny" from China.

Closing the US consulate in Chengdu was a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", the foreign ministry said Friday.

"The current situation in China-US relations is not what China desires to see, and the US is responsible for all this", it said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters that some US staff in the Chengdu consulate "were engaged in activities outside of their capacity, interfered in China's internal affairs, and endangered China's security and interests".

The Chengdu consulate, established in 1985, has been at the centre of past controversy. It was included on a top-secret map leaked by intelligence analyst Edward Snowden showing US surveillance worldwide.

The mission was also where senior Chinese official Wang Lijun fled in 2012 from his powerful boss Bo Xilai, who was then head of the nearby metropolis Chongqing, and has since been jailed for life for corruption. 

CHENGDU US-CHINA RELATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
High blood sugar elevates COVID-19 mortality risk — study
15 days ago
Patients with abnormally high blood sugar levels are more than twice as likely to die from COVID-19, researchers in China...
World
fbfb
Trump, sinking in polls, shifts tone on coronavirus
By Sebastian Smith | 4 days ago
Reeling from polls predicting defeat in November's election, President Donald Trump struck a newly serious tone on the coronavirus...
World
fbfb
Jobless and desperate: the post-lockdown reality for many
2 days ago
Many workers' lives have been abruptly upended by the coronavirus pandemic, as job losses in tourism, air travel, food and...
World
fbfb
Consulate closure latest salvo in US-China tussle
By Francesco Fontemaggi | 3 days ago
The United States ordered the closure of the Chinese consulate in the Texas city of Houston on Wednesday, citing Chinese theft...
World
fbfb
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus, again
3 days ago
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has again tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Wednesday, saying...
World
fbfb
Latest
16 hours ago
Vietnam detects first COVID-19 case in nearly 100 days
16 hours ago
Vietnam has detected its first locally-transmitted case of coronavirus in nearly 100 days, authorities said Saturday,...
World
fbfb
23 hours ago
Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Europe virus spike
By Marc Préel | 23 hours ago
The World Health Organization expressed concern Friday over a coronavirus resurgence in Europe as Britain joined France, Germany...
World
fbfb
2 days ago
US notches 4 million virus cases, Europe tops 3 million amid fresh outbreaks
By Issam Ahmed | 2 days ago
The European continent now accounts for a fifth of the world's more than 15 million cases and remains the hardest hit in terms...
World
fbfb
2 days ago
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez admonishes Republican lawmaker over sexist slur
2 days ago
Ocasio-Cortez, 30, a progressive lawmaker from New York popularly known as "AOC," said Florida Representative Ted Yoho had...
World
fbfb
3 days ago
Global coronavirus infections pass 15 million
By Sebastian Smith | 3 days ago
The number of coronavirus infections around the world passed 15 million on Wednesday with more than a quarter of those cases...
World
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with