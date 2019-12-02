NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
A Pro-Democracy protester looks at the flight information board showing cancelled flights following a protest against police brutality and the controversial extradition bill at Hong Kong's international airport on August 12, 2019. Global stock markets dropped on August 12 as escalating protests in Hong Kong forced the closure of the financial hub's airport, adding geopolitical worries to ongoing trade war tensions.
Manan Vatsyayana/AFP
Expat Hong Kongers rally on 'keyboard frontline'
Dario Thuburn (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2019 - 2:30pm

Video messages featuring young Hong Kongers reciting what could be their last words before joining a protest are filling up the inbox of Glacier Kwong, a digital rights activist based in Germany.

Outside China's internet controls, this veteran of the pro-democracy movement works late into the night from her home in Hamburg, offering practical support for protesters on the other side of the world.

She helps find lawyers for those who have been arrested, offers advice on how they should protect themselves online and stores the encrypted sensitive documents they do not want China to see.

Lately, her correspondence has made for grim viewing.

In the last couple of weeks, as the demonstrations turned deadly, protesters have recorded messages for posterity in case something should happen to them.

"I don't feel comfortable keeping that information but I think at least the Hong Kong police or the Chinese government cannot get to me," Kwong told AFP.

'Very frustrated'

In the videos, protesters give their name and the time and state they would never commit suicide, meaning that if they are found dead they must have been killed.

Kwong, who is completing a Masters at Hamburg University and is preparing to embark on a doctorate on data protection, is a seasoned campaigner at just 23.

She became politically active in Hong Kong as a teen in 2012 with a non-governmental organization called Keyboard Frontline over proposed legislation that many feared would have restricted internet users' rights.

She went on to play a key role in the Umbrella Movement in 2014 during which a video in which she asked for international support garnered over a million views.

She moved to Hamburg in northern Germany in 2018.

Now, she is part of a large network of expatriate Hong Kongers who are supporting the protesters as well as seeking to raise awareness in their countries of residence and prompt foreign governments to take action.

"The most difficult thing is the time difference. When things start to happen it's usually my bedtime here," Kwong said, adding that she also felt "very frustrated" at being so far away from Hong Kong at this time.

Despite the recent electoral success of the pro-democracy movement she is sceptical of any meaningful change in Hong Kong within a "broken system".

Campaigners have found vocal support in Germany, although they complain there has been little action and warn the country is complacent about the risks of allowing China's Huawei into its 5G network.

Kwong said Germany had done "more than other countries" in Europe in supporting the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement, pointing out that Britain -- the former colonial power -- was currently "occupied by Brexit".

But she said Germany "has the capacity to do even more".

'It's heart-breaking'

Mindful of the political oppression in its own past, Germany has a tradition of taking in dissidents.

In 2018, it became the first country in the world to grant refugee status to two Hong Kongers who were charged with rioting in 2016 and skipped bail.

One of the two, Ray Wong, said he chose to come to Germany because of its record of taking in Chinese dissidents and minorities such as Uighurs.

"Every time I watch what's happening in Hong Kong, it's heart-breaking," said Wong, who is currently studying politics in Goettingen in central Germany.

Wong, who led a pro-independence group called Hong Kong Indigenous, said he had been in touch with protest organisers but only played a role "indirectly" and was more active in lobbying the German government to act.

'New Cold War'

Hong Kong has been prominent in Germany also because the escalation of the protests has coincided with the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

During a visit to the once-divided city earlier this year, leading pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong called Hong Kong "the new Berlin in the new Cold War".

Last year, Germany gave asylum to painter and poet Liu Xia, wife of the late Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo, after she spent eight years under house arrest.

Liu joined young Hong Kongers at a poignant event in Berlin on November 9 -- the anniversary of the wall coming down.

A banner held up at the demonstration read simply: "Fight The Tyranny - Stand By Hong Kong".

CHINA EXTRADITION BILL HONG KONG PROTESTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zero-hour on climate, but UN talks in another time zone
By Marlowe Hood | 3 hours ago
Global talks tasked with neutralizing the threat of global warming get underway in Madrid Monday, but their narrow focus on...
World
fb tw
The eagles have landed: Singapore shows off rare Philippine raptors
4 days ago
The birds, Geothermica and Sambisig, are the first breeding pair ever to be sent outside the Philippines and arrived in Singapore...
World
fb tw
UN: Greenhouse gas levels in atmosphere hit new high in 2018
6 days ago
The WMO's main annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin listed the atmospheric concentration of CO2 in 2018 at 407.8 parts per million,...
World
fb tw
Hong Kong police shoot protester, igniting renewed fury
21 days ago
The shooting, which was broadcast live on Facebook, is the latest escalation in more than five months of pro-democracy protests...
World
fb tw
Nine-year-old Belgian prodigy set for university degree
By Charlotte Van Ouwerkerk | 9 days ago
Like many other nine-year-olds, Laurent Simons likes TV and his pet dog. But he also wants to make artificial organs, and...
World
fb tw
Latest
11 minutes ago
China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest
11 minutes ago
China suspended US warship visits and sanctioned American NGOs on Monday in retaliation for the passage of a bill backing...
World
fb tw
7 hours ago
UN chief says humanity's 'war against nature' must stop
7 hours ago
Guterres flagged a UN report to be released in a few days confirming the last five years are the warmest on record, with 2019...
World
fb tw
8 hours ago
'Still angry': Hong Kong protesters return to the streets
By Jerome Taylor | 8 hours ago
Police fired tear gas and pepper spray in Hong Kong on Sunday as tens of thousands of black-clad protesters flooded into the...
World
fb tw
1 day ago
China accuses UN rights chief of 'inappropriate' interference
1 day ago
China's mission to the UN in Geneva said an op-ed written by Bachelet in the South China Morning Post was "erroneous" and...
World
fb tw
3 days ago
Amazon fires 'quicken Andean glacier melt'
3 days ago
A team of researchers in Brazil studied the effect that smoke from the fires might have on glaciers in the Andes—prevailing...
World
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with