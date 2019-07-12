NEW ON NETFLIX
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SOUTH CHINA SEA
Dr. Guo Ke (left) of Shanghai International Studies University accepts the responsibility of hosting the triennial World Journalism Education Congress come 2022 on behalf of the Chinese delegation. He said Chinese journalism educators are "willing to interact with others" from the rest of the world.
Jeremaiah Opiniano
China soon to host global meet on journalism
Jeremaiah Opiniano (Philstar.com) - July 12, 2019 - 11:11am

PARIS — Journalism that usually fits in democracies will come to China in 2022 when the economic giant hosts a triennial global congress of journalism educators.

Journalism schools from Beijing and Shanghai will co-host the Sixth World Journalism Education Congress (WJEC), which just held its fifth congress in Paris. 

The China WJEC will be held on July 8 to 13, 2022.

Verica Rupar, the newly-elected chair of the World Journalism Education Council, bared the winning Chinese bid at the close the fifth edition of the congress--with ease and with a smile. 

"Many thanks to the council for (voting us), including the good questions and comments," replied Guo Ke of Shanghai International Studies University. This dean of SISU's journalism and communication school will be the head co-organizer of the event together with Gao Xiaohong of the Communication University of China.

"The Chinese journalism educators' circle is willing to interact with others," Guo told the fifth congress' assembly.

The Fifth WJEC was held July 9 to 11 at Universite Paris Dauphine, just outside of downtown Paris. Come 2022, it is still unclear if the congress will be in either or in both Shanghai and/or Beijing.

Prior to Rupar's announcement, the bid document of China was quietly circulated and some educators were surprised with it. And during the early moments of the closing ceremony, with the winning bidder yet to be announced, a Powerpoint slide was inadvertently shown at the left side of the main venue. 

That slide bared the theme of China's WJEC, "Change and continuity: Journalism education in the digital era."

At the end of Guo's remarks, a slide showed Chinese characters symbolizing fireworks, which are the Chinese characters of Beijing and Shanghai.

Polite claps from an audience of around 200 followed, although some educators were seen to stay still and look at the next person beside.

The Chinese bid was chosen by WJEC--the council--during a bid presentation held July 8. 

The triennial congress features teaching methods and journalism issues that practitioners, academics and researchers discuss. Presentations and papers reveal facets of journalism methods, tools and issues that happen in full and emerging democracies, such as fake news and news audiences hostile at news reportage.

Those were the sessions that some 13 journalism professors and students from mainland China listened to. (Only two mainland Chinese professors made paper presentations.)

The People's Republic of China is known for having a controlled press, as well as blocking popular websites and social media platforms that users from the rest of the world access. 

China is ranked 177th in the 2019 World Press Freedom Index of Reporters Sans Frontiers (RSF).

"Is this hosting of the 2022 WJEC their (Chinese's) way of deodorizing the absence of press freedom in their country?" asked an Asian attendee who may skip the event.

However, some congress attendees minced no words in saying they'll go to China.

Yes I will go, says a lady communication professor from northern Africa, "because I am curious to discover the country and its journalism."

Her compatriot, a media researcher, agreed: "I love Chinese food and I previously learned Mandarin there."

The congress had been held in Singapore (2007), South Africa (2010), Belgium (2013) and New Zealand (2016). WJEC serves to bring educators together to improve journalism training and instruction worldwide.

A male African delegate isn't afraid of observations on suppression of free speech when the congress goes to China. "China has nothing to do with scholars going there to talk about journalism."

A delegate from the Oceania region wanted would-be attendees to play chill. "Yes I will go amid the observations on China," he said. 

And understanding the nature of these triennial congresses, he said China "must not be isolated. Bring them into the discussion, and yet we will ask the hard questions."

"Do not leave the enemy alone."

 

Jeremaiah Opiniano teaches journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.

JOURNALISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'One country, two systems': Hong Kong's special status
7 days ago
Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under a handover agreement that guaranteed the territory certain levels of autonomy...
World
Surveillance-savvy Hong Kong protesters go digitally dark
By Elaine Yu | 28 days ago
Hong Kong's tech-savvy protesters are going digitally dark as they try to avoid surveillance and potential future prosecutions,...
World
'Fewer but newer' nuclear arms in the world, report says
24 days ago
The overall number of nuclear warheads in the world has declined in the past year but nations are modernizing their arsenals,...
World
China earthquake quake kills 11, injures 122
24 days ago
The toll from a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China rose to 11 dead and 122 injured on Tuesday, as rescuers...
World
As families flee Paris, fingers point at Airbnb
By Joseph Schmid | 2 days ago
The bells will ring for the last time this week at Vaugirard elementary school in central Paris, the latest school in the...
World
Latest
20 hours ago
Mainlanders among Hong Kong protesters, though many stay away
20 hours ago
Some one million mainlanders have migrated to Hong Kong since its 1997 handover to China, a diaspora that is itself a source...
World
1 day ago
Dramatic warming projected in world's major cities by 2050
1 day ago
Overall, 77 percent of the world's cities will experience a "striking change" in climate conditions, while 22 percent will...
World
2 days ago
China demands US cancel arms sale to Taiwan
2 days ago
China demanded Tuesday that the United States "immediately cancel" a potential sale of $2.2 billion in arms to self-ruled...
World
2 days ago
Protesters unmoved as Hong Kong leader says China extradition bill 'dead'
By Jerome Taylor | 2 days ago
The refusal of Carrie Lam, the city's chief executive, to buckle to demands to completely withdraw the bill from the legislative...
World
2 days ago
Indonesia to send 210 tons of waste back to Australia
2 days ago
Indonesia said Tuesday it would send more than 210 tons of garbage back to Australia, as Southeast Asian nations push back...
World
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with