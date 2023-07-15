Quick Polls: How some Filipinos react to the new PAGCOR logo

MANILA, Philippines — The new logo of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) unveiled during its 40th anniversary celebration has sparked controversy and raised concerns among netizens.

Several House lawmakers even called for an investigation into the procurement process behind the logo, which reportedly cost P3 million.

Philstar.com interns hit the streets of Bonifacio Global City to gather the opinions of Filipinos about the newly unveiled logo of PAGCOR.

Check out what some of them had to say in this second episode of Philstar.com's "Quick Polls".

Produced by Chelsea Costales and Sheila Balagan; Video edited by Kurt Loreto

