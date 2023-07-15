^

Videos

Quick Polls: How some Filipinos react to the new PAGCOR logo

John Marwin Elao - Philstar.com
July 15, 2023 | 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines  — The new logo of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) unveiled during its 40th anniversary celebration has sparked controversy and raised concerns among netizens.

Several House lawmakers even called for an investigation into the procurement process behind the logo, which reportedly cost P3 million.

Philstar.com interns hit the streets of Bonifacio Global City to gather the opinions of Filipinos about the newly unveiled logo of PAGCOR.

Check out what some of them had to say in this second episode of Philstar.com's "Quick Polls".

Produced by Chelsea Costales and Sheila Balagan; Video edited by Kurt Loreto

RELATED STORIES:

https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2023/07/14/2281028/house-panel-probe-possible-anomalies-behind-pagcors-p3m-logo-sought

https://www.philstar.com/pilipino-star-ngayon/bansa/2023/07/12/2280529/parang-gasolinahan-noodles-p3-m-bagong-logo-ng-pagcor-inulan-ng-batikos

https://interaksyon.philstar.com/trends-spotlights/2023/07/12/255559/pagcor-new-logo-petron-criticisms/

PHILIPPINE GAMES AND AMUSEMENT CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Ambeth Ocampo reveals doctors&rsquo; plan to study Jose Rizal&rsquo;s brain size
Exclusive
4 days ago

Ambeth Ocampo reveals doctors’ plan to study Jose Rizal’s brain size

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
A group of doctors wanted to study National Hero Jose Rizal’s brain size to determine if it has correlation to his superior...
Videos
fbtw
'Quick Polls': Filipinos' reactions to the new tourism slogan 'Love The Philippines'
4 days ago

'Quick Polls': Filipinos' reactions to the new tourism slogan 'Love The Philippines'

By John Marwin Elao | 4 days ago
The rebranded campaign of the country, "Love the Philippines," which replaced the eleven-year-old tourism slogan "It's More...
Videos
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority
Exclusive
4 days ago

Sharon Cuneta not closing doors on noontime shows guesting, but 'E.A.T.' is priority

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 days ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta is open to guest “anywhere” but clarified that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and...
Videos
fbtw
Kai Sotto expected to get minutes this time as Magic face Pacers
4 days ago

Kai Sotto expected to get minutes this time as Magic face Pacers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 days ago
Kai Sotto gets another shot at proving his worth as Orlando shoots for a bounce-back win against Indiana in the NBA Summer...
Videos
fbtw
WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta
5 days ago

WATCH: Miel Pangilinan showcases singing talent with mom Sharon Cuneta

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Miel Pangilinan showed that she truly is her mother Sharon Cuneta’s daughter as last Friday, during her launch as new...
Videos
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta shares Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to sister Miel's insurance endorsement
5 days ago

Sharon Cuneta shares Frankie Pangilinan's funny reaction to sister Miel's insurance endorsement

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Frankie is in Manila to attend a special function, Miel said of her sister, who is taking up college in New York.
Videos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with