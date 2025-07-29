Olivarez cops National Open Open crown after Lim retires

MANILA, Philippines — Eric Jed Olivarez finally turned the tide against longtime rival Alberto Lim Jr. — though not in the fashion he might have envisioned — as he captured the Cong. Eric Olivarez National Open Tennis Championship crown in an anticlimactic finish after Lim retired due to dizziness.

What was billed as a showdown between two of the country’s top tennis aces had all the ingredients of a classic finale — the top two seeds, high stakes and a personal rivalry with recent history. Lim had bested Olivarez in back-to-back finals at the Iloilo National Open and Calderon Cup in Isabela, giving their third straight title clash an added layer of intrigue.

This time, however, it was Olivarez who emerged triumphant at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque, after Lim was forced to retire early in the third set.

The 26-year-old Lim, eyeing a three-peat over Olivarez, had rebounded from a first-set loss to dominate the second. But after they split the first two games of the decider, he complained of dizziness and was taken to the nearby Olivarez Hospital for tests and confinement.

For Olivarez, the victory wasn’t just about pocketing the P60,000 top prize. It was about pride, redemption and halting Lim’s recent dominance — especially at an event deeply tied to his family’s commitment to grassroots and elite tennis development.

Fueled by that legacy, Olivarez came out aggressive, breaking Lim in the opening game and going on to secure the first set after a tense exchange of holds. Though Lim fought back in the second set with a blistering four-game run to even the match, the anticipated third-set battle was cut short by his sudden retirement, leaving a sense of unfinished business.

Still, the psychological breakthrough was evident. After two straight setbacks to Lim, the former Western Michigan University standout finally gained the upper hand — even if the match ended before its natural conclusion.

Olivarez’s road to the title included victories over Gabriel Gurria, Al Tristan Licayan, Nilo Ledama, and doubles partner Vicente Anasta. Lim, for his part, defeated Adrian Cagitla, Brysl Libao, Mateo Rivas and John Benedict Aguilar to reach the final.

Earlier in the tournament, Lim found success in the men’s doubles, teaming up with Noel Salupado for a 6-2, 6-2 win over Al-Zayeed Baid and Mcleen Gomera. Baid and Gomera had earlier stunned the Olivarez-Anasta tandem in the semifinals with a 2-6, 6-3, 10-1 comeback.

Other winners were Legends men’s doubles (60+) Manny Lucas/Randy Malle, (50+) Aldrin Geluz/Roy Tan, (40+) Gee Abacan/Ken Salvo, (30+) Mingoy Calingasan/Ken Salvo, and (Below 30) Mcleen Gomera/Nilo Ledama.

Meanwhile, registration is now open for the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. Juniors Tournament, set for August 7-11 and 14-18 at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque tennis courts. For details, contact PPS-PEPP Sports Program and Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.