Crossovers eye outright quarters entry

Games Tuesday

(Candon City Arena, Ilocos Sur)

4 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs. ZUS Coffee

6:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs. Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines — Chery Tiggo shoots for an outright quarterfinal berth while ZUS Coffee plays the spoiler’s role as the two collide Tuesday in the final pool stage play date of the Premier Volleyball League on Tour at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur.

A win for the Crossovers (3-1) in their 4 p.m. showdown with the Thunderbelles (2-2) would propel the former straight to No. 2 in Pool B and the knockout quarters alongside early entrants Cignal, PLDT and Nxled.

A loss though would hand that spot to Creamline (3-2) on a silver platter.

If it happens, Chery Tiggo would have to go through the backdoor to make it to the quarters.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz (1-3) and Choco Mucho (1-3) face off in the other offering.

Under the tournament format, the top two teams from each pool gain automatic quarters entry, while teams ranked third to sixth in each group will engage in crossover knockout matches for the remaining four slots.

The knockout duels would pit Pool A No. 3 vs. Pool B No. 6, Pool A No. 4 vs. Pool B No. 5, Pool B No. 3 vs. Pool A No. 6, and Pool B No. 4 vs. Pool A No. 5 Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

The quarterfinals, another set of do-or-die showdowns, will set No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6, and No. 4 vs. No. 5.