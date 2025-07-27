Millora-Brown mulls European stint

UP's Quentin Millora-Brown (42) slams it home against the La Salle Green Archers in the UAAP Season 87 men's basketball tournament Finals Game 1 Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines -- Next stop: Europe?

Former University of the Philippines big man Quentin Millora-Brown is eyeing to bring his act to Europe after his contract with the Macau Black Bears.

Millora-Brown, at the sidelines of the FilOil EcoOil championship game between the UP and the National University, said that his contract runs with Macau until the end of the month.

The Black Bears will take on Gilas Pilipinas in a send-off tune-up game Monday.

“My contract is only through the end of the month. After that, I’m looking at signing a contract in Europe, but I just have to wait before this first contract ends,” the 6-foot-10 center told reporters.

“We’ll see what happens. Obviously, things change, maybe we’ll do that, but for the foreseeable future, the best path right now is looking at Europe and other options, just to advance my career as far as I can,” he added.

For now, the center ruled out a stint in the PBA.

“As of right now, my agent and I decided that it’s not a path that we’re going for,” he said.

Millora-Brown will be the man in the middle for Macau against Gilas, who will be flying to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia next month for the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup.

Aside from the Black Bears, the Philippines will also face Jordan on August 2.

The Philippines is in Group D in the regional basketball tournament, along with Iraq, Chinese Taipei and New Zealand.