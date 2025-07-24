Shooting industry gets boost with firearms law amendment

MANILA, Philippines — The Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers of the Philippines Inc. (AFAD) said the recent amendment to the Philippines’ guns law would be a “huge boost” for the country’s shooting industry.

In a statement, AFAD president Edwin Lim lauded Congress for passing on third and final reading the bill amending Republic Act 10591, which modernizes key provisions of the country’s firearms laws.

“We’re very thankful to all lawmakers for the support,” Lim said.

“It’s a huge boost to the industry and a big help to members of the Philippine team hoping to sustain the momentum of their recent achievements in the world shooting in the Czech Republic,” he added.

According to the approved bill, non-sports shooters can now use 500 rounds of ammunition, 10 times higher than the previous purchase limit of only 50 rounds.

Members of the Philippine shooting team could also reload up to 5,000 rounds for intensive training and competitions.

Sports shooters could also carry up to three guns, while a non-shooter, one.

Lawfully-registered persons’ permits to carry will also be extended to 10 years from five years before, while firearms businesses will have a 10 year duration compared to the five previously set.

The amended bill also shortened the gun ban to only 45 days before and five days after the election day, compared to the six months set before.

Newly appointed National Police Commission commissioner Atty. Rafael Calinisan, during the 31st Defense and Sporting Arms Show on Wednesday, said that the previous regulations were veering away a bit from their aim of limiting loose firearms.

"We’re up against loose firearms but sadly, yung mga responsableng mamamayan na may-ari ng legal na mga baril ang napapahirapan dahil sa istriktong mga panuntunan. Babaguhin po natin ang sitwasyon para naman mas ma-enganyo ang ating mga kababayan na iparehistro at palisensyahan ang kanilang mga baril upang mabantayan at ma-irecord sa Philippine National Police,” Calinisan said.

“Tulad po ninyo ako rin po ay isang simpleng mamamayan na responsableng gun owner. Nakita natin yung mga regulasyon sa kasalukuyan na medyo taliwas sa ating hangarin na malabanan ang pagdami ng loose firearms,” he added.

AFAD spokesperson Alaric Topacio, for his part, called on shooting enthusiasts and athletes to visit the five-day arms show, which runs at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City until July 27.

The event also featured the usual seminars and educational workshops regarding the basic handling of firearms, proper cleaning and storage.