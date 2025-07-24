^

Ancajas returns, takes on Uruguayan in US bout

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 1:50pm
MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' "Pretty Boy" is returning to the boxing ring in the United States next month.

Filipino former world champion Jerwin Ancajas will be tangling with Uruguay’s Ruben Dario Casero in an eight-round super bantamweight clash at the Thunder Studios in California on August 2 (August 1 Manila time).

Ancajas, who held the IBF junior-bantamweight title from 2016 to 2022, was supposed to fight in the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios undercard last weekend. He will now get a chance to see action in the US.

This will be the Filipino’s third fight in the 122-pound field. In the division, the pride of Davao del Norte won his previous two fights against Thai Sukpasried Ponphitak via disqualification and Richie Mepranum via second round knockout victory.

“They already informed me of that fight prior to the fight week between Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios. All good so far in my training and conditioning,” the former International Boxing Federation super flyweight king said.

“My opponent is so aggressive, that is why I must always be cautious.”

Ancajas is currently holding a 36-4-2 win-loss-draw record, along with 24 wins via knockout.

Casero, on the other hand, has a 13-4 win-loss slate. He won five contests via knockout.

Though he missed a chance to fight alongside Filipino boxers Eumir Marcial and Mark Magsayo during the Pacquiao-Barrios card, Ancajas voiced joy that he will be returning to the ring.

“I am glad that finally I have a fight,” Ancajas said.

“I thought I would be fighting at the MGM Grand at the fight card’s main event, but God has a greater purpose.”

International matchmaker and Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons said that the Nevada Athletic State Commission turned down different opponents of Ancajas.

“Finally, Jerwin will be fighting for his third super bantamweight bout. This is another steppingstone for him to fight for a world title,” Gibbons said.

“He spent his time here in the US training alongside Pacquiao, Marcial and Mark Magsayo. We cannot wait more to see him fight.”

And if Ancajas gets the win, he could be a few steps closer to another world title opportunity.

