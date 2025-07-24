^

Sports

PBA announces Bahrain games

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 1:06pm
PBA announces Bahrain games
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial
(PBA Images)

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will be heading to the Pearl of the Gulf later this year.

PBA games will be played in Bahrain in December, commissioner Willie Marcial announced Wednesday evening.

According to Marcial, three teams will be playing in Bahrain on December 15 and 17.

One team will play back-to-back games, the commissioner said.

The games will be held a few months after scheduled games in Dubai in the third week of October.

Alaa Mudara, the president of the Bahrain Basketball Association, said he is “very happy” to host the games.

“We've done it in the past, a few national teams came to Bahrain, but this time we're going to have PBA teams coming to Bahrain for the PBA fans to enjoy watching them,” Mudara told reporters at a press conference during Wednesday’s Philippine Cup Finals Game 5.

The international games are part of PBA’s 50th season celebration. They will also fall during the National Day of Bahrain.

“It will be a holiday, so even PBA fans will have a great time watching the games during the holidays,” Mudara said.

Marcial bared that they are also eyeing games in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

“The PBA is so grateful that Bahrain invited us to play. This is an official game,” Marcial said.

During the playdates, other PBA teams will also see action back in the Philippines.

BAHRAIN

BASKETBALL

PBA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Romero joins Pacquiao lottery

Romero joins Pacquiao lottery

By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
 While Manny Pacquiao played golf in Pasadena, California, WBA regular welterweight champion Rolly Romero officially...
Sports
fbtw
China's Haotong Li shines with T4 at The Open

China's Haotong Li shines with T4 at The Open

1 day ago
China’s Haotong Li proved he truly belonged to be alongside the world’s best golfers following a standout tied...
Sports
fbtw
Artists take centerstage in HoYoFEST

Artists take centerstage in HoYoFEST

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
HoYo FEST 2025, the annual celebration of HoYoverse's different game titles, is now putting the stoplight on fans and...
Sports
fbtw
Tsuzurabara bids Angels goodbye

Tsuzurabara bids Angels goodbye

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Sayonara Koji Tsuzurabara.
Sports
fbtw
Italian next for Magsayo?

Italian next for Magsayo?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
Newly-crowned WBC Continental Americas superfeatherweight champion Mark Magsayo may be up against WBC Silver titlist Michael...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MLS chief tightlipped on Messi ban after All-Star no-show

MLS chief tightlipped on Messi ban after All-Star no-show

3 hours ago
Major League Soccer commissioner Don Garber refused to be drawn on whether the league planned to sanction Lionel Messi after...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen, Red Bull embark on new era

Verstappen, Red Bull embark on new era

3 hours ago
Max Verstappen and Red Bull seek a successful reset of their season as they launch a new era at this weekend's Belgian...
Sports
fbtw
Venus, 45, triumphant in first match in 16 months

Venus, 45, triumphant in first match in 16 months

13 hours ago
Venus Williams made a triumphant return to singles tennis on Tuesday after a 16-month hiatus, defeating fellow American Peyton...
Sports
fbtw
National Taekwondo Championships slated

National Taekwondo Championships slated

13 hours ago
The Philippine Taekwondo Association presents its much-awaited 2025 Smart/MVPSF National Championships on July 26-27 at the...
Sports
fbtw
Alas, K-Pop group featured on MWCH kickoff

Alas, K-Pop group featured on MWCH kickoff

13 hours ago
Alas Pilipinas showcasing its skills and passion and K-Pop group BOYNEXTDOOR excitingly entertaining Filipino fans all in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with