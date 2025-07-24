PBA announces Bahrain games

MANILA, Philippines -- The PBA will be heading to the Pearl of the Gulf later this year.

PBA games will be played in Bahrain in December, commissioner Willie Marcial announced Wednesday evening.

According to Marcial, three teams will be playing in Bahrain on December 15 and 17.

One team will play back-to-back games, the commissioner said.

The games will be held a few months after scheduled games in Dubai in the third week of October.

Alaa Mudara, the president of the Bahrain Basketball Association, said he is “very happy” to host the games.

“We've done it in the past, a few national teams came to Bahrain, but this time we're going to have PBA teams coming to Bahrain for the PBA fans to enjoy watching them,” Mudara told reporters at a press conference during Wednesday’s Philippine Cup Finals Game 5.

The international games are part of PBA’s 50th season celebration. They will also fall during the National Day of Bahrain.

“It will be a holiday, so even PBA fans will have a great time watching the games during the holidays,” Mudara said.

Marcial bared that they are also eyeing games in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia.

“The PBA is so grateful that Bahrain invited us to play. This is an official game,” Marcial said.

During the playdates, other PBA teams will also see action back in the Philippines.