SMART/MVPSF national taekwondo tilt slated this weekend

Female jins engage each other in an intense action with both aiming to score a point during a tournament by the Philippine Taekwondo Association.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s going to be another weekend to remember as the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) stages its much-awaited 2025 SMART/MVPSF National Championships on July 26-27 at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

For one, the “cream of the cream” will be there and so are the newcomers, rising stars and even a group of battle-scarred veterans in the grandest team event competition of the year.

Even members of the current national team can’t afford to take it easy in the two-day event since their rivals are determined to make statements in the hope of earning possible slots in the training pool in the near future.

Each team is consists of three players and two alternates for both Advance and Novice divisions. Each division has four categories namely, Seniors, Juniors, Cadet and Gradeschool (Male and Female).

Close to 2,500 fighters from various major schools and clubs all over the country plus the grizzled fighters from the Armed Forces of the Philippines will be taking part in the tournament fully supported by Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Milo.

Elimination round on Saturday, July 26, starts at 9 a.m., while the opening ceremony that highlighted by a performance from the Philippine Demonstration Team will be held on Sunday, July 27, beginning at 1 p.m.

As in the past, the PTA will utilize the Protector and Scoring System (PSS) and will also have an IVR (Instant Video Replay) system to eliminate human error.

Martial arts enthusiasts and sports aficionados are invited to witness this event, especially children who are interested to learn the popular Korean sport.