Fajardo, Beermen go for kill

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
July 23, 2025 | 11:17am
June Mar Fajardo in action for San Miguel.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh off his 12th Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award, San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo is focusing on the much-bigger prize. 

The Beermen are currently firmly in the driver’s seat of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, leading the race-to-four series 3-1 over the TNT Tropang 5G. 

A win on Wednesday evening will put the Beermen back on top of the All-Filipino conference, a title they last won two seasons ago. 

The squad will likewise deny TNT a coveted Grand Slam.

Fajardo, who was crowned the BPC moments before Game 4, said that the team is bent on closing out the series. 

But Fajardo acknowledged that it is easier said than done. 

“Hindi muna [namin] pangungunahan kasi marami pang pwedeng mangyari. Basta kami, gagawin namin yung best namin,” he said after San Miguel’s 105-91 Game 4 win Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. 

“Yun na yun. Sana makuha namin sa Wednesday. Pero alam namin natin kung gano kagaling TNT, magba-bounce back yun, try nilang ipanalo yung game, pero kami, try nila namin i-closeout,” he added. 

The Kraken stressed that they have to finish it on Wednesday because it would be dangerous if TNT gets the momentum.

“Gusto namin matapos yung game para makapagpahinga kami. Para kasi pag humaba pa kasi yung series, magkaharoon siya ng momentum. Di natin alam mangyayari,” he said.

“Kung pwede ipanalo yung game sa Wednesday, ita-try naming ipanalo, pero yun nga, hindi yun easy na game. For sure. Dapat paghahandaan namin.”

In the Game 4, Fajardo finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, to go with three steals, two blocks and an assist.

Five players finished in double figures, led by Jericho Cruz, who exploded in the fourth quarter en route to a 23 point, three rebound performance. CJ Perez, Don Trollano and Marcio Lassiter also produced 16, 11 and 10 markers, respectively. 

Meanwhile, Five players also had double-digit performances for TNT, led by Jordan Heading’s 23, Kelly Williams’ and Brandon Ganeulas-Rosser’s 14 each and RR Pogoy’s and Calvin Oftana’s 11.

But turnovers continue to be the thorn on the side of the Tropang 5G.

Fajardo, for his part, said he is blessed to be crowned the BPC for the record-extending 12th time.

"Thankful ako. Thankful talaga. Siyempre blessing, blessing pa rin yan eh. Pero hindi ko inisip yan, hindi ko inisip yan," he said.

"Puso ko parang kaban lang yan eh, lahat ng memories nandun na. Pero sa isip ko, never umakyat sa isip ko yung mga awards. Thankful ako, thankful ako sa inyo."

Game 5’s tip off is at 7:30 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

