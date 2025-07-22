^

Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 22, 2025 | 6:35am
Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao reacts after his WBC welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was declared a majority draw and Barrios retained his title.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

INCHEON, South Korea — Manny Pacquiao’s quest for another boxing record did not stop when he came up short in wresting the World Boxing Council welterweight title from Mario Barrios last Sunday (Manila time).

Another current beltholder has entered Pacquiao’s crosshairs — American Rolly Romero (17-2, with 13 knockouts), who owns the WBA version of the title.

“It’s a tremendous fight,” Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s righthand man and president of MP Promotions.

Against Barrios, Pacquiao was aiming to break his own record as the oldest welterweight champion, which he first set in 2019 when he bested Keith Thurman.

But a majority draw prevented the Filipino icon from making history once more.

It doesn’t end there though, especially with how Pacquiao looked against Barrios in their 12-round bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Filipino legend showed flashes of his old form against his much younger foe, throwing combinations and showing off his footwork.

“Rolly Romero gives him another opportunity to make history, with a belt on the line,” Gibbons said.

“And it’s the right style. Rolly is a rugged and tough but very slow on his feet,” he added.

Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis is also being considered for Pacquiao, who, according to Gibbons, proved against Barrios that he can still compete at the elite level.

“This (the Pacquiao who fought Barrios) is 75% of Manny Pacquiao at his peak, maybe a little less. But that’s still better than most guys that are around today,” Gibbons continued.

“If you’re that great, even diminished skills are better than what’s out there today.”

But as always, it will be Pacquiao who will call the shots.

“'Pag-uusapan pa (It will still be discussed),” he said when asked about his next opponent.

BOXER MANNY PACQUIAO

MARIO BARRIOS

PACQUIAO VS BARRIOS
Hurting inside

Hurting inside

By Joaquin M. Henson | 7 hours ago
The verdict was like a stab straight into MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons’ heart.
Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero
play

Gibbons not keen on Pacquiao-Barrios 2, eyes Tank, Romero

By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
“Manny Pacquiao beat Mario Barrios. What’s the need to fight him again?”
With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

With comeback performance that belies his age, Pacquiao gets new lease on boxing life

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
Not only did Manny Pacquiao successfully scratch a boxing itch that had bugged him for four years, but he might have also...
At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: &lsquo;Believe&rsquo;

At 1-3, Tropa keeping old mantra: ‘Believe’

By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
Despite staring at a 1-3 deficit in the PBA Philippine Cup finals and seeing its grand slam bid in jeopardy, TNT is maintaining...
Scheffler cruises to fourth major win

Scheffler cruises to fourth major win

7 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler romped to a magnificent four-shot victory to seal his first British Open title at Royal Portrush on Sunday,...
Blu Girls 4th as rains hit medal round

Blu Girls 4th as rains hit medal round

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Nature wasn’t on the Philippine Blu Girls’ side.
Uy bolsters strong field for rainy duel at LPGT Valley

Uy bolsters strong field for rainy duel at LPGT Valley

18 hours ago
 Daniella Uy, sharpened by her recent stint in Taiwan, returns to the local circuit to boost an already formidable cast...
Stormy test awaits as ICTSI Valley Challenge unfolds

Stormy test awaits as ICTSI Valley Challenge unfolds

18 hours ago
They’re all here.  
Tiger comparisons 'silly' for dominant Scheffler

Tiger comparisons 'silly' for dominant Scheffler

19 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler dismissed comparisons of his grip on golf to Tiger Woods' prime as "silly" after storming...
