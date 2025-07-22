Boxing titles still within reach for Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao reacts after his WBC welterweight title fight against Mario Barrios at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was declared a majority draw and Barrios retained his title.

INCHEON, South Korea — Manny Pacquiao’s quest for another boxing record did not stop when he came up short in wresting the World Boxing Council welterweight title from Mario Barrios last Sunday (Manila time).

Another current beltholder has entered Pacquiao’s crosshairs — American Rolly Romero (17-2, with 13 knockouts), who owns the WBA version of the title.

“It’s a tremendous fight,” Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s righthand man and president of MP Promotions.

Against Barrios, Pacquiao was aiming to break his own record as the oldest welterweight champion, which he first set in 2019 when he bested Keith Thurman.

But a majority draw prevented the Filipino icon from making history once more.

It doesn’t end there though, especially with how Pacquiao looked against Barrios in their 12-round bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Filipino legend showed flashes of his old form against his much younger foe, throwing combinations and showing off his footwork.

“Rolly Romero gives him another opportunity to make history, with a belt on the line,” Gibbons said.

“And it’s the right style. Rolly is a rugged and tough but very slow on his feet,” he added.

Superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis is also being considered for Pacquiao, who, according to Gibbons, proved against Barrios that he can still compete at the elite level.

“This (the Pacquiao who fought Barrios) is 75% of Manny Pacquiao at his peak, maybe a little less. But that’s still better than most guys that are around today,” Gibbons continued.

“If you’re that great, even diminished skills are better than what’s out there today.”

But as always, it will be Pacquiao who will call the shots.

“'Pag-uusapan pa (It will still be discussed),” he said when asked about his next opponent.