^

Sports

Strong Group caps Jones Cup sweep with rout of UAE

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 20, 2025 | 6:58pm
Strong Group caps Jones Cup sweep with rout of UAE
Strong Group Athletics
(Strong Group Athletics media)

MANILA, Philippines -- Strong Group-Philippines steamrolled United Arab Emirates, 87-62, and capped another tournament sweep in the 2025 William Jones Cup Sunday at the Xinzhuang Gymnasium in Taiwan.

The Philippine representative (8-0) already bagged the title as early as Saturday with a 92-68 win over Bahrain but still went full throttle in a non-bearing match to wipe out the nine-team annual invitational tourney. 

Mentored by Charles Tiu, Strong Group also swept the Jones Cup last year to become the first-ever Philippine team to win back-to-back titles in the tournament’s 44-year history.

It’s the eighth overall Jones Cup crown for the country following the previous feats by Northern Cement (1982), San Miguel (1985), the Centennial Team (1998), Gilas Pilipinas (2012) and Mighty Sports (2016 and 2019).

“We are happy to win a championship again. We never take anything for granted,” said Tiu. 

“Our bosses go all out every time to win and to support our teams whenever we represent the country.”

Tajuan Agee tallied 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in Strong Group’s 50-26 second-half runaway from a close 37-36 lead at the turn to shrug off the winless UAE. 

Kiefer Ravena engineered that breakaway with 13 points and nine assists as DJ Fenner and Ian Bennett Miller added 12 points each. 

Dave Ildefonso chipped in 10 to make it up for former NBA standout Andre Roberson, who did not suit up with the title already in Strong Group’s pocket. 

Strong Group has now won 16 straight games in the Jones Cup with an average winning gap of 19.38 points. 

In this tournament alone, Strong Group’s lone single-digit win came against Malaysia, 106-98, after Chinese-Taipei Blue, 67-56, Japan Developmental, 79-67, Qatar, 81-54, Australia’s NBL1 Rising Stars, 91-75, Chinese-Taipei White, 107-75, Bahrain, 92-68, and UAE, 87-62.

Meanwhile, Khalifa Khalil Ibrahim Salem and Qais Osmar Alshabebi had 18 and 15 points, respectively, for UAE. 

BASKETBALL

JONES CUP

STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Barrios

LIVE updates: Pacquiao vs Barrios

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set for a high-stakes comeback as he challenges reigning World Boxing Council (WBC)...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao shines in comeback fight amid controversial draw

Pacquiao shines in comeback fight amid controversial draw

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Notwithstanding the contentious and, for many, outrageous majority draw verdict, Manny Pacquiao’s performance against...
Sports
fbtw
Explosive Marcial stops foe to open Pacquiao-Barrios card

Explosive Marcial stops foe to open Pacquiao-Barrios card

By Dino Maragay | 15 hours ago
Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial opened the Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios undercard with a bang, disposing of American...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo grinds way to decision win vs Mexican

Magsayo grinds way to decision win vs Mexican

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Former featherweight champion Mark Magsayo dished it all but wasn’t able to put away Mexico’s Jorge Mata, fashioning...
Sports
fbtw
Gibbons not buying Mayweather rematch

Gibbons not buying Mayweather rematch

By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
If Floyd Mayweather Jr. shows up at ringside Saturday at the MGM Grand, it’s not for him to take a closer look at his...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao, Barrios open to rematch

Pacquiao, Barrios open to rematch

By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
In boxing, a fight that ends up in a draw naturally warrants a sequel.
Sports
fbtw
Team Philippines advances to Davis Cup Group 3 after smashing Kyrgyzstan

Team Philippines advances to Davis Cup Group 3 after smashing Kyrgyzstan

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
 The Philippines completed its ascent back to Group III after it waylaid Kyrgyzstan, 2-0, over the weekend in their Asia-Oceania...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Barrios fight to majority draw

Pacquiao, Barrios fight to majority draw

By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
There was no triumphant return. Neither was there a dominant title defense.  
Sports
fbtw
Fundora batters Tszyu to retain WBC super welterweight crown

Fundora batters Tszyu to retain WBC super welterweight crown

8 hours ago
Sebastian Fundora defeated Australia's Tim Tszyu by technical knockout to retain his World Boxing Council super-welterweight...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with