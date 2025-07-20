Pacquiao shines in comeback fight amid controversial draw

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 19: Manny Pacquiao (R) hits Mario Barrios in the first round of their WBC welterweight title fight at MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight was declared a majority draw and Barrios retained his title.

MANILA, Philippines -- Notwithstanding the contentious and, for many, outrageous majority draw verdict, Manny Pacquiao’s performance against Mario Barrios in his much-anticipated comeback fight affirmed what millions around the world have always believed: greatness doesn’t fade easily.

Though the judges ruled it a stalemate – one scoring it 115-113 for Barrios, the other two calling it 114-all – a large portion of boxing aficionados and analysts had no doubts about who truly won. In their eyes, Pacquiao had clearly outboxed and outwilled his opponent. And the packed crowd at MGM Grand let their sentiments be known, booing the decision that denied the Filipino icon a triumphant return.

“I thought I won the fight,” Pacquiao said calmly, though the disappointment in his voice was unmistakable. “It was a close fight. My opponent was very tough… but it was a wonderful fight. Good.”

For the 46-year-old boxing legend, it wasn’t just about the outcome on the scorecards – it was about proving that he could still dance with the best. And he did more than just dance – he commanded, pressed and dazzled. His ring IQ, honed over three decades of elite competition, compensated for the natural slowing of reflexes. His stamina defied logic. His power, while no longer devastating, was still real – and still respected.

Barrios himself acknowledged that.

“It was crazy – his stamina. He could still crack. He’s still strong as hell,” the 30-year-old defending WBC welterweight champion said. “His timing is real. He was still very awkward to figure out.”

Pacquiao, returning to the ring for the first time since a 2021 loss to Yordenis Ugas, had just two months to prepare for this world title shot. Yet he came in trim, confident and sharp. In the early rounds, he looked every bit the seasoned tactician, controlling pace and space. In the middle rounds, he surged – those signature flurries, while not as lightning-quick as in his prime, still struck with precision and passion.

Barrios mounted a late-round rally, but for many, the fight had already been decided.

Pacquiao's conditioning at 46 was nothing short of remarkable.

“Hard work and discipline,” he said. “You know, I have to keep my body in shape.”

Barrios’ corner had hoped to exploit Pacquiao’s age, planning to pressure and wear him down. But what they found was a man who refused to play by time’s rules.

“We wanted to make him feel old,” said Barrios. “But man, he has good legs. He has a lot in the tank.”

Indeed, contrary to everyone’s fears, age has neither dulled Pacquiao’s desire nor diminished his capabilities. While time may have tempered his famed speed and power, his evolution into a masterful ring general has only deepened.

At this stage of his career, Pacquiao is not just a fighter – he is a living masterclass in adaptation, willpower and faith.

“I tried to find a way to finish the fight but my opponent is so tough,” said Pacquiao. “He threw combinations and defended well. It’s hard.”

Despite the draw, Pacquiao’s return was a reminder of the enduring spirit that built his legacy. His presence in the ring continues to inspire millions – Filipinos and boxing fans worldwide alike.

“I’m so thankful to God. Without Him, I would not be here. God is the source of all my strength,” Pacquiao declared. It’s that unwavering faith that has carried him through peaks and valleys, championships and setbacks.

“I’m more experienced, more tactical than before. I was careless when I was younger but now I’m more careful,” he said. “But I need to be more aggressive and throw more punches.”

Asked whether he’ll fight again, the answer came without hesitation: “I think so. I think so. God willing.”

The crowd erupted in cheers, though many left the arena frustrated that the night didn’t end with a definitive win.

Still, in a bout billed as legacy vs opportunity, both fighters walked away with something: Barrios retained his title, while Pacquiao reminded the world that some legends never truly leave.

And a rematch? Both fighters are more than willing.

“Of course, of course,” said Pacquiao. “It’s the only legacy I can leave behind.”

“Absolutely,” echoed Barrios.

And so, the legend lives on.