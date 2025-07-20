Team Philippines advances to Davis Cup Group 3 after smashing Kyrgyzstan

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines completed its ascent back to Group III after it waylaid Kyrgyzstan, 2-0, over the weekend in their Asia-Oceania Group IV Davis Cup tie in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Eric Olivarez Jr. smashed Kirill Kistanov, 6-1, 6-3, in the first singles and then AJ Lim turned back Ilgiz Kamchibekov, 6-3, 6-3, in the next to seal match win and a return trip to Group III.

With the victory all wrapped up, both countries decided to forego the doubles duel that would have pitted Francis Casey Alcantara and Ruben Gonzales with Erbol Eldiyar Uulu and Kistanov.

It was redemption of sorts for the team after sputtering straight down to Group V, the lowest of all groups in the Davis Cup.

Now the Filipinos, who swept their pool in three matches to set up the promotional payoff, have a chance further and shoot for a Group II seat.

“This promotion is a testament to the team’s hard work, discipline, and fighting spirit,” Unified Tennis Philippines chief Jean Henri Lhuillier Lhuillier said.

“From start to finish, our players have shown that Philippine tennis is ready to make its mark again in the Davis Cup,” he added.