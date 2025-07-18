^

Strong start a must for Pacquiao in Barrios clash

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
July 18, 2025 | 3:57pm
Manny Pacquiao jokes around as he attends a news conference at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao, who announced he was coming out of retirement nearly four years after his last fight, is scheduled to challenge WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios for his title on July 19 (July 20 Manila time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images / AFP

LAS VEGAS, United States — Manny Pacquiao’s best chance to dethrone World Boxing Council welterweight champion Mario Barrios is to take him out as early as possible. 

Members of Team Pacquiao have been emphasizing how crucial the early rounds would be for the Filipino icon, who they said cannot afford to slow down against the younger and bigger Barrios on Saturday at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas here (Saturday Manila time).

“Mario Barrios is there to get hit. So in any moment, Manny Pacquiao can turn the lights out. Like he did with (Keith) Thurman (in 2019),” Sean Gibbons, Pacquiao’s right-hand man, told Filipino reporters Thursday (Friday Manila time).

“If Manny can make a major statement in the first round, I believe that would dictate what’s happening the rest of the fight,” he added.

Indeed, Pacquiao set the tone early against Keith Thurman when they clashed in 2019, knocking down the then-defending champion in just the first round. He went on to win a split decision to become the oldest welterweight champion at 40 years old that time.

Pacquiao, now 46, has the chance to top his own record against the 30-year-old Barrios, who will put the World Boxing Council welterweight strap on the line.

But one thing Pacquiao cannot do against the reigning champion is hold back on his offense, according to his assistant trainer Marvin Somodio.

“Your opponent would know when to strike,” Somodio, a disciple of the great Freddie Roach, told a couple of Filipino scribes. “Manny cannot afford to relax against Barrios the way he did from the sixth round onwards against Thurman.”

For his part, Buboy Fernandez had boldly declared that he doesn’t see the fight going past three rounds.

“Well, Buboy knows. Buboy is his trainer,” said Gibbons. “I think that for Manny, the first half of the fight is where he has the better shot to end it.”

“There’s no pressure on Manny. Pressure’s all on Barrios.”

