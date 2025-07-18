^

Sports

Buboy declares: Game over in 3 rounds

Abac Cordero - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Buboy declares: Game over in 3 rounds
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios, with their teams, share the stage in yesterday’s final press conference.
ABAC CORDERO

LAS VEGAS – Buboy Fernandez dropped the bomb Wednesday saying the fight won’t last the distance.

Boldly up on stage, he declared that Manny Pacquiao would knock Mario Barrios out in three rounds.

“First three rounds? Eh di knockout,” said Pacquiao’s lead trainer for this WBC welterweight title showdown.

“Uwi na agad tayo. Simpleng salita,” he added.

Pacquiao is the underdog in this fight, and the odds of Pacquiao stopping Barrios in the first, second or third round are quite unthinkable at 100/1, 80/1 and 80/1.

But Fernandez must have seen something in Pacquiao as he began tapering down in training.

“Ibibigay natin ‘yung pinakamagandang gyera sa kanila sa Sabado,” he said.

Fernandez is not even looking at the age difference (Pacquiao at 46 is 16 years older).

“Huwag niyo bilangin ‘yung edad na 46. Bilangin niyo ‘yung suntok kung ilan. Lalampas sa 46,” he said.

Fernandez thinks Pacquiao will overwhelm Barrios with his speed and power the way he did against Hall of Fame fighters in the past.

“Para kayong nanood ng laban natin kay (Oscar) Dela Hoya,” Fernandez said of the fight that took place in 2008.

His American counterpart, Bob Santos, said it may or may not last the distance. But he said they’re ready for anything Pacquiao might bring on the table.

Santos, past winner of the Trainer of the Year award from the Boxing Writers Association of America, said they’re not clueless on Pacquiao.

“I know Manny very, very well. We did a lot of sparring sessions with Manny back at the Wild Card Gym,” said the former trainer of Robert Guerrero.

“I know a lot of Filipinos took issue when I said, ‘hospital or cemetery’ but I tell you, if that’s not our mindset against Manny Pacquiao, we’re gonna be in a hospital or cemetery because he’s an absolute assassin, he’s an absolute killer,” he said.

“The nicest guy. Manny has never disrespected me or Robert Guerrero but once you step into the ring, you better get ready,” Santos added.

BUBOY FERNANDEZ
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Varela’s vision

By Bill Velasco | 6 days ago
PBA pioneer Tito Varela’s recall of his basketball career is still crystal clear. After finally retiring from 12 years of politics in Caloocan, he looks forward to spending the rest of his days relaxing, working...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Women eyes FIBA Women's Asia Cup semis berth, takes on Korea

Gilas Women eyes FIBA Women's Asia Cup semis berth, takes on Korea

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Clinching a pair of massive feats is just the beginning for the Gilas Pilipinas women in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia...
Sports
fbtw
'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks
play

'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios shared the stage for the first time this week here at the MGM Grand, both promising to deliver...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner gains Alcaraz revenge

Sinner gains Alcaraz revenge

3 days ago
Jannik Sinner has warned Carlos Alcaraz that he will get even stronger after beating his arch-rival to win his first Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Soldier of 'Fortune&rsquo;: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios
play

Soldier of 'Fortune’: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
If you listen to Justin Fortune talk about Manny Pacquiao, you would think the Filipino icon is the overwhelming favorite...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Cignal TV airs World Pool Championship

Cignal TV airs World Pool Championship

1 hour ago
The Crown Jewel of Nineball is coming to Cignal TV.
Sports
fbtw

Trollano answers call

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Before the start of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Don Trollano predicted San Miguel Beer to win over TNT via a 4-0 sweep. Eyebrows were raised when he made the forecast during the Finals presscon two days before...
Sports
fbtw

Beal deal: from Suns to clippers

1 hour ago
Three-time NBA All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout by the Phoenix Suns that opens the door to joining the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls stay in hunt for WC spot

Blu Girls stay in hunt for WC spot

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines overpowered Southeast Asian rival Singapore, 13-0, yesterday to stay in the hunt for a World Cup group stage...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with