^

Sports

Fighting for clean sweep

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Three Filipino fighters take on separate opponents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, tomorrow night (Sunday morning, Manila) and Freddie Roach’s long-time assistant Marvin Somodio, who closely watched their training in Los Angeles, is optimistic of a clean sweep.

Manny Pacquiao leads the Pinoy cast as he faces WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a scheduled 12-round bout.  Mark Magsayo battles Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in a tenner for the vacant WBC Continental Americas superfeatherweight belt and Eumir Marcial meets Bernard Joseph of Massachusetts in an eight-round middleweight scrap.

“Hopefully, we’ll get all the wins with MP, Mark and Eumir,” said Somodio, chief second in Magsayo’s corner with Brendan Gibbons, cutman Hervi Estrada and strength/conditioning coach Pedro Garcia.  “Mark’s condition is better than all of his previous fights.  He’s now in his prime.  The plan is to win the fight and if there’s an opportunity for the KO, we’ll take advantage of it.”

Magsayo, 30, is ranked No. 2 superfeatherweight by WBC and in line for a shot at the throne where O’Shaquie Foster sits. It’s a can’t-lose fight for Magsayo and a win will lead to a title eliminator against top contender Rocky Hernandez. Marcial, 29, enters the ring to engage a late substitute for original opponent Alexis Gaytan.  Joseph, 35, has an 11-2-1 record, with five KOs and is coming off a loss by a majority eight-round decision to Casey Streeter after seven straight wins.  Marcial hasn’t fought in the pros since March 2024 and totes a 5-0 record, with three KOs.

As for Pacquiao, Somodio said he’s ready to rumble. “Training camp was much better than the last time, no distractions, just focus on Barrios unlike the previous fight where there was a last-minute replacement for his opponent (Yordenis Ugas for Errol Spence),” he said.  “At 46, Manny’s still quick, strong and alert. I’ve worked with (world champions) Denis Lebedev and Miguel Cotto who were in their 40s in their last fights.”  Somodio meant compared to the fighters he’s worked with at a “late” age, Pacquiao is in a class of hjs own.

A fourth Filipino, former IBF superflyweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, would’ve been on the same Las Vegas card but no opponent could be signed up.  “Walang na-aprobahan na kalaban,” said Ancajas who joined Pacquiao, Magsayo and Marcial in training camp.

MGM
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Varela’s vision

By Bill Velasco | 6 days ago
PBA pioneer Tito Varela’s recall of his basketball career is still crystal clear. After finally retiring from 12 years of politics in Caloocan, he looks forward to spending the rest of his days relaxing, working...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas Women eyes FIBA Women's Asia Cup semis berth, takes on Korea

Gilas Women eyes FIBA Women's Asia Cup semis berth, takes on Korea

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Clinching a pair of massive feats is just the beginning for the Gilas Pilipinas women in the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia...
Sports
fbtw
'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks
play

'All-out war': Pacquiao, Barrios ready for fistic fireworks

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Mario Barrios shared the stage for the first time this week here at the MGM Grand, both promising to deliver...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner gains Alcaraz revenge

Sinner gains Alcaraz revenge

3 days ago
Jannik Sinner has warned Carlos Alcaraz that he will get even stronger after beating his arch-rival to win his first Wimbledon...
Sports
fbtw
Soldier of 'Fortune&rsquo;: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios
play

Soldier of 'Fortune’: Strength coach insists Pacquiao will hurt Barrios

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
If you listen to Justin Fortune talk about Manny Pacquiao, you would think the Filipino icon is the overwhelming favorite...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Trollano answers call

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Before the start of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Don Trollano predicted San Miguel Beer to win over TNT via a 4-0 sweep. Eyebrows were raised when he made the forecast during the Finals presscon two days before...
Sports
fbtw

Beal deal: from Suns to clippers

1 hour ago
Three-time NBA All-Star guard Bradley Beal has agreed to a contract buyout by the Phoenix Suns that opens the door to joining the Los Angeles Clippers, according to multiple reports on Wednesday.
Sports
fbtw
Blu Girls stay in hunt for WC spot

Blu Girls stay in hunt for WC spot

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines overpowered Southeast Asian rival Singapore, 13-0, yesterday to stay in the hunt for a World Cup group stage...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle-Ateneo rivalry spices up Intercollege Golf

La Salle-Ateneo rivalry spices up Intercollege Golf

1 hour ago
 La Salle and Ateneo bring their iconic rivalry beyond the confines of the hardcourt and onto the fairways as they headline...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with