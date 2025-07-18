Fighting for clean sweep

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino fighters take on separate opponents at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, tomorrow night (Sunday morning, Manila) and Freddie Roach’s long-time assistant Marvin Somodio, who closely watched their training in Los Angeles, is optimistic of a clean sweep.

Manny Pacquiao leads the Pinoy cast as he faces WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in a scheduled 12-round bout. Mark Magsayo battles Mexico’s Jorge Mata Cuellar in a tenner for the vacant WBC Continental Americas superfeatherweight belt and Eumir Marcial meets Bernard Joseph of Massachusetts in an eight-round middleweight scrap.

“Hopefully, we’ll get all the wins with MP, Mark and Eumir,” said Somodio, chief second in Magsayo’s corner with Brendan Gibbons, cutman Hervi Estrada and strength/conditioning coach Pedro Garcia. “Mark’s condition is better than all of his previous fights. He’s now in his prime. The plan is to win the fight and if there’s an opportunity for the KO, we’ll take advantage of it.”

Magsayo, 30, is ranked No. 2 superfeatherweight by WBC and in line for a shot at the throne where O’Shaquie Foster sits. It’s a can’t-lose fight for Magsayo and a win will lead to a title eliminator against top contender Rocky Hernandez. Marcial, 29, enters the ring to engage a late substitute for original opponent Alexis Gaytan. Joseph, 35, has an 11-2-1 record, with five KOs and is coming off a loss by a majority eight-round decision to Casey Streeter after seven straight wins. Marcial hasn’t fought in the pros since March 2024 and totes a 5-0 record, with three KOs.

As for Pacquiao, Somodio said he’s ready to rumble. “Training camp was much better than the last time, no distractions, just focus on Barrios unlike the previous fight where there was a last-minute replacement for his opponent (Yordenis Ugas for Errol Spence),” he said. “At 46, Manny’s still quick, strong and alert. I’ve worked with (world champions) Denis Lebedev and Miguel Cotto who were in their 40s in their last fights.” Somodio meant compared to the fighters he’s worked with at a “late” age, Pacquiao is in a class of hjs own.

A fourth Filipino, former IBF superflyweight titleholder Jerwin Ancajas, would’ve been on the same Las Vegas card but no opponent could be signed up. “Walang na-aprobahan na kalaban,” said Ancajas who joined Pacquiao, Magsayo and Marcial in training camp.